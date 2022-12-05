Paytm & GRG India Partnership: More Accessible Incentive Programs for Sales, Channel Partners & Employees

This new strategic collaboration will enable all 25,000+ current users of GRG India’s sales and channel incentive software, My Incentives, and employee recognition platform, Buzzz to convert their rewards and incentive points into their Paytm wallet and use it to make payments at over 21 million stores, websites and apps across the country.

Talking about the partnership, Charoo Aggarwal, MD of GRG India said, “This disruptive partnership is the next big step in making our incentive and rewards program accessible to users PAN India. And that includes end users in tier-3 and tier-4 cities, including retail store employees, tele-callers, brokers, DSAs, carpenters, masons and small-town influencers. I am excited about the potential of this collaboration and how it supports our vision in being a one-stop incentives automation platform for all kinds of companies.”

Ganesh Shinde, Product Lead at GRG India added, “The incentive and rewards landscape is constantly changing. Right now, people expect more autonomy over how they can use the incentives and reward points they get and of course, in a technology-first world, convenience ranks over everything else. We are continuously making efforts to go above and beyond the evolving needs of our customers. And now, we are really excited to have partnered with Paytm. This collaboration will enable our current and future users to utilize their reward points in the easiest way possible.”

GRG India has been a software and service provider in the rewards, incentives and loyalty space for more than two decades now and caters to some of the top retail brands in the country. For more information, log onto www.grgindia.in.