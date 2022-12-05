Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market Drivers, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 05, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Industry Overview

The global Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.71 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 4.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Introduction of affordable dyes, increasing sonography procedural volume, and contrast imaging modes becoming an integral feature of ultrasound systems are the prominent factors driving the market.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, liver lesions, renal lesions, gastrointestinal diseases, and vascular diseases globally is anticipated to boost the market growth, as these are major areas of clinical application of Contrast-enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) systems.

The presence of several potential benefits in CEUS such as being completely radiation-free, quick, cost-efficient, and patient-friendly, in comparison to the contrast-enhanced CT/MRI, is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Increasing approvals of CEUS by regulatory bodies for new indications are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, the ultrasound dyes which were originally indicated for cardiac imaging have received an extension of indication for pediatric and liver imaging in several countries.

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global contrast-enhanced ultrasound market on the basis of product, type, end-use, and region:

Based on the Products Insights, the market is segmented into Equipment and Contrast Agent

In 2020, the equipment segment dominated the product segment with a market share of 72.6%.

The contrast agents segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 4.0% during the forecast period owing to its approval of usage in the liver and pediatric imaging by the FDA

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Non-targeted and Targeted

In 2020, the non-targeted type segment dominated the CEUS market with a revenue share of over 73%.

The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses, such as liver cirrhosis, cancer, and CVDs, is the key factor expected to propel market growth.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Diagnostic Centers

The hospitals segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 58% in 2020.

The availability of specialist doctors and technicians in hospitals possessing skills in handling equipment & contrast agent is anticipated to fuel segment growth over the forecast years.

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key players are adopting various business strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches, joint ventures, and partnerships, to strengthen their presence in the global market.

Some prominent players in the global Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound market include:

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

General Electric

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

nanoPET Pharma GmbH

ESAOTE SpA

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter