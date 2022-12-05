US Sports Sponsorship Market is Expected to Grow with High Probability Business Opportunity by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 05— /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the US Sports Sponsorship Market is expected to reach USD 116.39 billion by 2030 from USD 61.21 billion in 2021. The US sports sponsorship market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Sports sponsorships are regarded to be a powerful and impactful advertising technique. The sponsorship includes a company (sponsor) and a sports activities club or tournament (sponsee). Sports sponsorships can be viewed in various ways, a popular one being the brand logo printed on a sports team’s jersey. Sports sponsorships warranty visibility and media exposure. With greater investments for advertising and marketing with athletes, the conceivable for sports sponsorships has increased. These days sponsorships account for a massive component of the sports enterprise industry. Sports sponsorships include Signage, Digital, Club and venue activation. They are used for purposes such as Competition Sponsorship, Training Sponsorship, and Others.

US Sports Sponsorship Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented US sports sponsorship market based on type and application at a regional level. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of tier-1 countries, such as California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.

US Sports Sponsorship Market Analysis, by Type

Signage

Digital activation

Club and venue activation

Others

US Sports Sponsorship Market Analysis, by Application

Competition Sponsorship

Training Sponsorship

Others

US Sports Sponsorship Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

US Sports Sponsorship Market Analysis, by Country

California

Texas

New York?

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

US Sports Sponsorship Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies US Sports Sponsorship revenues in market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies US Sports Sponsorship revenues market share in market, 2021 (%)

Key companies US Sports Sponsorship sold in the market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading US Sports Sponsorship Manufacturers –

Adidas

Nike Inc.

Pepsi Co.

Rolex

The COCA-COLA

Reebok

Puma

Samsung

Red Bull

Castrol

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

US Sports Sponsorship Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

