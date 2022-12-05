Halal Cosmetic Products Market Size is Expected to total US$ 62,246.3 million by 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global halal cosmetic products market size is expected to grow from USD 24,731.8 million in 2021 to USD 62,246.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2030. Halal cosmetics are created by employing components allowed under Islamic Sharia law. These goods do not include any human body parts or ingredients. Aside from that, such cosmetic items do not include components derived from animals banned by Islamic law or slain in a non-halal manner. These items are also devoid of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), which are considered dirty. Manufacturers must certify each of these items to ensure that they do not include any components that violate Islamic law.

Global Halal Cosmetic Products Market Definition

The market is driven by an expanding Muslim population, representing more than a fifth of the world population. Overall expenditure on halal items is growing as the younger generation becomes more conscientious customers. Previously, the selection of halal cosmetics was restricted; however, in recent years, there has been a growth in demand for these goods, which has increased the number of halal-certified cosmetic producers on the market. These companies currently provide a wide range of items, including fragrances, toners, lipstick, shampoos, lotions, soaps, powders, and shower gels.

Currently, a sizable portion of the non-Muslim community is gravitating toward halal beauty products, which represent safety, cleanliness, and sanitation while being free of animal byproducts. Furthermore, the creation, packing, and storage of halal cosmetics necessitate a high level of cleanliness, boosting their popularity in many non-Muslim nations. The internet industry, including e-commerce and social media platforms, continues to play an important role in boosting halal cosmetics demand and is rising faster than traditional distribution channels. Furthermore, manufacturers are influencing customers on a huge scale through social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Halal Cosmetic Products Market

With the COVID-19 situation affecting the whole world, the growth of many industries saw a decline in demand, although numerous other areas remained untouched and showed promising growth signals. COVID-19 has varying effects on various businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on global halal cosmetic markets. Still, it has also created opportunities for new product lines such as creams, face creams, eye care, and sanitizers because the outbreak has changed consumer demand for above-the-mask products such as eye care, eye make-up, hand creams, face creams, and others. Most conventional marketplaces worldwide are becoming saturated, but the Muslim community is generating several fast-growing consumer items and segments worldwide. The halal cosmetics products market is one of the most promising areas, with the greatest growth in recent years. This market has significant development potential for personal care and cosmetics producers globally.

Global Halal Cosmetic Products Market Dynamics

With the increased demand for personal grooming and trending beauty products that comply with religious values, Halal cosmetics have seen substantial traction among Muslim customers. Due to a surge in demand for halal cosmetic goods worldwide, the halal cosmetics market has extended its product base to enter the cosmetics market significantly.

The rise in purchasing power of the growing Muslim population and the desire of young Muslim women to associate their interest in fashion and makeup with Islamic loyalties has fueled the consumption of halal cosmetics in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Consumers equally interested in fashion and makeup trends have fueled the consumption of halal cosmetics, which will drive the global halal cosmetics industry. These aspects present attractive prospects for multinational companies in the global halal cosmetics industry.

Some factors limiting market growth include a lack of authentication laws, liberal government regulations, difficulty in positioning and marketing, and the short shelf life of organic products.

The halal cosmetics market is still in its infancy, with global firms pursuing aggressive strategies to create and incorporate halal-certified items into their product line. The halal emblem is seen as an indication of product safety and quality assurance, which drives the market growth. To increase their consumer base and gain maximum certifications, significant companies in the cosmetic business are partnering with players in the field of vegan and organic product manufacture. Some of the regulating agencies in Southeast Asian countries that provide Halal Certification are Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (JAKIM), Majelis Ulama Indonesia (MUI), and Majelis Ugama Islam Singapura (MUIS). However, the lack of globally recognized halal compliance certification and a uniform procedure may limit market expansion.

Scope of the Global Halal Cosmetic Products Market

The study categorizes the halal cosmetic products market based on product and distribution channel at regional and global levels.

By Product Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Skin Care

Hair Care

Makeup

Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Skin care segment accounts for the largest market share by product

Based on the product, the halal cosmetic products market is divided into skin care, hair care, makeup, and others. Skin Care has dominated the market with the largest share. Rising awareness of the benefits of using skincare products is expected to boost growth in the skincare segment. Most cosmetics contain substances that irritate the skin and may have long-term health consequences. As a consequence, halal cosmetics are a viable and cost-effective choice for customers. The segment’s growth is expected to be driven mostly by rising disposable income and the adoption of a modern lifestyle.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period by Region

Based on the regions, the global halal cosmetic products market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the most profitable growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increased expenditure on personal care products increased awareness of the dangers of transdermal cosmetics, and increased desire for eco-friendly cosmetics have spurred product growth in this regional industry. Cosmetic enterprises in this region are attempting to strengthen their positions by offering various goods. Companies harness social media’s reach to raise customer awareness and interact with their target audiences.

Key Market Players in the Global Halal Cosmetic Products Market

The global halal cosmetic products market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global halal cosmetic products market are: