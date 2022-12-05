Halal Cosmetic Products Market is Expected to Reach ~US$ 16,349.9 million by 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global In-Game Advertising Market size is expected to grow from USD 6,549.2 million in 2021 to USD 16,349.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2030. In-game advertising is a monetization tactic used by game producers to increase the profitability of their games. Game creators make money and are compensated by delivering mobile game advertisements to their consumers. Currently, 73 percent of gamers are satisfied with the ad-supported gaming model. Developers may add a variety of mobile game advertising tactics and ad formats into their games to boost mobile game ad income, such as rewarded video advertisements, offerwall ads, and interstitial ads. Advertisements incorporated directly into the game loop and complement the in-game economy performs best and yield the greatest eCPMs – in other words, ads that act as a component of your game. In this way, ads become a part of the user experience, which can enhance app engagement and retention rates.

The rising demand for social and mobile gaming, the worldwide in-game advertising market is likely to grow throughout the forecast period. Advertisements may be included in desktop and mobile games via commercials, cut-scenes, billboards, and backdrop displays with in-game advertising. Furthermore, these advertisements are non-interruptive, allowing players a more smooth experience. In-game commercials are expected to have a better audio-visual impact, leaving viewers with pleasant and long-lasting product impressions.

Various benefits such as lower advertising costs, improved reach and ROI, quick integration, and simple design of adverts in social gaming, are expected to fuel the in-game advertising business. Furthermore, deploying various gaming payment mechanisms decreases fraud, which may boost market demand throughout the projection period. The availability of free mobile games that make income through in-game advertising is expected to drive market expansion. This service may produce additional cash for game creators, fueling industry expansion. In-game advertising connected with mobile games provides location and tracking features, which may be used to give consumers location-specific adverts, resulting in a stronger consumer effect. The surging penetration of smartphone users in developing nations such as India and China, along with a rise in the number of active online game players, may present an opportunity for development in the in-game advertising business.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global In-Game Advertising Market

The global COVID-19 pandemic has threatened societies’ and communities’ safety, health, and well-being significantly. Covid19 is positively impacting the global in-game advertising market because lockdowns implemented globally have surged the average time users spend on mobile, laptop, and console games. This has significantly increased the market’s growth opportunities for vendors.

Global In-Game Advertising Market Dynamics

Drivers : Increased availability of high-speed internet

The market growth is likely to be fueled by rising high-speed internet accessibility and a significant rise in smartphone users worldwide. Additionally, a large increase in the number of players globally is anticipated to assist the expansion of the global in-game advertising market throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, deploying various gaming payment mechanisms decreases fraud, which may boost market demand throughout the projection period. It is anticipated that in-game advertising in the increasing number of free mobile games would fuel industry growth. This service may produce additional cash for game creators, fueling industry expansion.

Restraints : Increasing the time and cost of developing new games

The access time and cost for developing new games, along with a shorter product lifespan, are likely to hamper industry growth. The increasing reluctance of gaming firms as a result of declining advertising-income is expected to pose a threat to the in-game advertising sector. Furthermore, the requirement to limit poorly conceived commercials with minimal consumer effect may impede market expansion. Furthermore, an increase in the quantity of irrelevant and distracting marketing for online and social gaming is accounted to have a detrimental influence on industry growth.

During the forecast period, some user devices with restricted game compatibility are projected to hamper the growth of the in-game advertising market.

Opportunities : Online multiplayer games are becoming more popular

During the forecast period, the growing popularity of online multiplayer and location-based games in various nations around the world is predicted to generate enormous chances for the expansion of the in-game advertising market. In-game advertisements connected with mobile games also offer location and tracking features, which may be used to present customers with location-specific advertisements, resulting in better consumer impact. The in-game advertising market may see growth as a result of the rising number of smartphone users in emerging countries like China and India and the rise in the number of people playing online games.

Scope of the Global In-Game Advertising Market

The study categorizes the in-game advertising market based on type and device type at regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Static Ads

Dynamic Ads

Advergaming

By Device Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

PC/Laptop

Smartphone/Tablet

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Static ads segment accounts for the largest market share by type

Based on the type, the in-game advertising market is divided into static ads, dynamic ads, and advergaming. Due to the increased flexibility of static ads to be consolidated with both mobile and desktop games and the high level of personalization they provide, the static ads segment dominated the market with the largest share. Throughout the forecast period, this segment is expected to continue to grow.

PC/laptop segment accounts for the largest market share by device type

Based on the device type, the in-game advertising market is divided into PC/laptop and smartphone/tablet. The PC/laptop segment dominated the market with the largest share due to the increasing popularity of professional e-sports and technological improvements in virtual reality, which are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

North America accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period by Region

Based on the regions, the global in-game advertising market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global in-game advertising market during the forecast period, owing to the region’s increasing sales of smartphones, PCs, laptops, and other electronic devices. As developers increasingly utilize games as a marketing medium, the availability of high-quality new games for smartphones, tablets, and consoles is expanding. Many developers use in-game advertising since it is non-intrusive and may be presented while playing the game. In-game advertising allows developers to reach many consumers and boost their market presence. Such reasons are likely to accelerate the expected expansion of the in-game advertising market size.

As a result, such market trends are likely to assist North America is dominating the overall market.

Key Market Players in the Global In-Game Advertising Market

The global in-game advertising market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global in-game advertising market are: