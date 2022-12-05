Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market Size, Share & Forecast | USD 7,185.1 million by 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market size is expected to grow from USD 4,362.7 million in 2021 to USD 7,185.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. The aircraft nacelle is an important component of the engine since it provides the aircraft’s propulsion system. The thrust reverser temporarily redirects the engine’s thrust to push it forward rather than backward. The airplane engine is housed in a nacelle, an exterior aerodynamic structure. It is attached to the wing or body of an aircraft through a pylon/strut. The airplane nacelle comprises the intake cowl and the fan cowl. Thrust reversers are equipment that offer deceleration by momentarily redirecting an aircraft engine’s thrust, allowing for shorter landing distances and less wear on brakes and tires. The aircraft nacelle system comprises the engine cowling, intake cowl, fan cowl, thrust reverser, core cowl, and exhaust system.

The aviation industry is committed to reducing carbon footprints in order to create a sustainable environment and fulfill severe regulatory emission limits. The enclosed, streamlined turbine engine housings known as aircraft nacelles serve to reduce the aircraft’s drag. Thrust reversers are a component of the engine nacelle system that is used to slow down the aircraft after the touchdown by diverting the exhaust gases. Many thrust reversers have clamshell doors that open and close at predetermined intervals. Passenger planes and big cargo jets are the most prevalent types of aircraft embedded with thrust reverser systems.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/aircraft-nacelle-thrust-reverser-market

Some certain aircraft, including military planes, may utilize reverse thrust while in flight to perform steep descents. It is often employed solely on the ground. Private and commercial airplane thrust reversers are safeguarded by safety mechanisms that prevent them from deploying while the plane is in flight.

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market Dynamics

Drivers : Purchases of aircraft have increased

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is the increase in new aircraft sales worldwide. The demand for airplanes has been expanding as many airline firms strive to expand their aircraft fleet and client carrying capacity or replace older aircraft. According to a report in the New York Times, Boeing’s sales grew in 2021, reaching their highest level since 2018. Many airlines, like United Airlines, made their largest buy ever by purchasing 270 new Boeing 737 MAX jets, while Allegiant Air purchased 50 new Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Jet Airways’ new owners intend to purchase at least 100 narrow-body aircraft and negotiate with Boeing and Airbus. Amazon purchased 11 Boeing 737-300 planes in 2021 to help develop its transportation and delivery network. According to an article published by PNC, there is an increase in new aircraft sales as secondhand aircraft supply has decreased due to the financial crisis.

PNC discovered that around 6.8 percent of the heavy jet fleet is for sale, while 8.5 percent of the medium jet fleet and 10.8 percent of the small jet fleet are for sale. Honeywell presented a prognosis for 2021 that predicted a swift turnaround for business aviation as flight hours and purchasing intentions increased.

Restraints : Repair and maintenance of composite materials

Aircraft nacelles and thrust reversers are made of composite materials designed for specific aircraft models; they cannot be remolded or utilized in other applications. Furthermore, the conversion of aircraft nacelles and thrust reversers with composite materials is challenging due to composite materials’ higher prices compared to other types of aerospace materials. Aircraft nacelles and thrust reversers made of composite materials are difficult to repair or remold and must thus be replaced entirely, raising the expense of aircraft maintenance. Furthermore, these composite nacelles and thrust reversers must be treated with care since any damage during production, assembly or shipping increases the cost of operations and delays aircraft delivery.

As a result, recyclability concerns connected with composite materials operate as a barrier to the expansion of the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser industry.

Opportunities : Hydrogen propulsion nacelles

The first combined hydrogen-electric powertrain nacelle in the world has been tested successfully by Singapore-based H3 Dynamics. It is intended to provide distributed propulsion for various aircraft sizes when aircraft manufacturers invest in and develop hydrogen-powered aircraft to reduce carbon emissions. Instead of a centralized, fuselage-mounted fuel-cell system, the company’s hydrogen propulsion architecture distributes several integrated powertrains in modular nacelles beneath the wing. The hydrogen storage, hybrid battery pack, fuel-cell system, and electric motor are all housed in a nacelle that may operate as a single propulsion unit or as part of a distributed propulsion system.

Both gaseous and liquid hydrogen can be stored in a swappable storage system, and the concept can be grown in size and the number of nacelles to meet the propulsion needs of both human and unmanned passenger and cargo aircraft. The Hywings H-25 is a freight drone with two engine nacelles and a maximum takeoff weight of 25 kg (55 lb), carrying a 5-kilogram payload. H3 plans to start with smaller unmanned platforms like these. In December 2021, H3 commenced wind tunnel testing on a long-range unmanned hydrogen test aircraft in Toulouse after completing a USD 26 million Series B financing round.

Flight testing under the Mermoz program is anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2022. H3 engineers in Toulouse and Austin, Texas, are working on hydrogen-electric propulsion.

Scope of the Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market

The study categorizes the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market based on end user, material, product, and engine type at regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/aircraft-nacelle-thrust-reverser-market?opt=2950

By End User Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Material Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Composites

Alloys

Stainless Steel

By Product Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Thrust Reverser

Aircraft Nacelle

Engine Build-up Unit

Exhaust System

By Engine Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Turbofan

Turboprop

Turboshaft

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Aircraft Nacelle accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period by product type

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/aircraft-nacelle-thrust-reverser-market

Based on product type, the market is divided into thrust reverser, aircraft nacelle, engine build-up unit, exhaust system. During the forecast period, the aircraft nacelle segment of the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is expected to rise at the highest CAGR due to increasing technical advancements, and the manufacturing of exhaust systems is likely to grow up substantially in the future decade. Countries such as France, Canada, and China contribute considerably to long-term productivity objectives.

North America accounts for the largest market share by Region

Based on the regions, the global aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to grow the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because North American countries such as the United States and Canada are focusing on investing in the aviation sector to compete with European and Chinese manufacturers. The North American market has high demand centers for aircraft parts and components, owing to supporting legislation and attempts to reduce aviation emissions.

As a result, such market trends are likely to assist North America is dominating the overall market.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/aircraft-nacelle-thrust-reverser-market

Key Market Players in the Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market

The global aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market are: