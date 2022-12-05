Nephrology Lasers Market, Reaching at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global nephrology lasers market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Procedure time is the primary driver of this industry. Laser Lithotripsy is a quick procedure that can be completed in under an hour. The length of any healthcare operation significantly impacts the patient’s comfort. Low process time positively affects the patient’s perception since the patient will feel more at ease with a quick operation. The number of kidney stones can, of course, grow or decrease over this period. Another feature that can propel this market forward is minimal invasiveness and the availability of anesthetics. For some people, the endoscope will be put through the urethral canal is a source of anxiety. As a result, a general anesthetic is given to make the process easier for the doctor.

Global Nephrology Lasers Market Definition

Lithotripsy is a procedure that involves the use of nephrology lasers. An endoscope is inserted into the urinary tract to locate the stone. Once the stone has been discovered, it is fragmented using a laser light transmitted by an optical fiber. These smaller stones can subsequently be passed out of the body through the urinary system or surgically removed.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Nephrology Lasers Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had severe implications; nevertheless, research suggests that people who have or are at risk of kidney failure are disproportionately affected. Patients on dialysis and kidney transplant recipients are at a higher risk of COVID-19-related complications. In contrast, patients with severe COVID-19 are at a higher risk of acute renal injury, which can have short- and long-term nephrological implications. Hence, as the virus worsened the already or prospectus patients, the demand for nephrology lasers increased during the pandemic.

Global Nephrology Lasers Market Dynamics

The surgery is minimally invasive, with no incisions made on the patient’s body. After the patient is unconscious, a small illuminated instrument (ureteroscope) is inserted into the urethra and bladder to get access to the ureter and kidney. The time required for lithotripsy and ureteroscopy using lasers is predicted to be low, driving demand for nephrology lasers in the forecasted timeframe. An upper endoscopy should only take 30 to 40 minutes, according to estimates. Thus, minimal procedural and recovery time required for lasre surgeries enhance people to adopt this method of surgery thereby augmenting the market’s growth. However, the high cost associated with the laser treatment may restrain the market growth.

The elderly age is the home of various chronic diseases along with stone problems. The growing geriatric population is another driving factor that boosts the nephrology laser market growth. As per World Health Organization, by 2030, one in every six persons on the planet will be 60 or older. At this point, the proportion of the population aged 60 and up will rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion. By 2050, the world’s population of adults aged 60 and up will have doubled (2.1 billion).

Scope of the Global Nephrology Lasers Market

The study categorizes the nephrology laser market based on laser type, ingredient type, mechanism, and end user at the regional and global levels.

By Laser Type ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Pulse-dye Laser

Fiber laser Holmium YAG Laser Thulium YAG Laser Erbium YAG Laser



By Mechanism ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Photothermal

Microexplosion

By Ingredient Type ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Kidney Stones Calcium Oxalate Stones Struvite Stones Uric Acid Stones Cystine Stones

Renal Complications Renal Interstitial Fibrosis Renal Injury related to Metabolic Disorders



By End User ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Day Care Clinics

By Region (Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Fiber laser segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by laser type

In 2021, the fiber laser segment accounted for the largest market share in the global nephrology lasers market. This was attributed to promising results such as a four-fold increase in water absorption, a smaller operational laser fiber (50–150 m core diameter), a lower energy per pulse (0.025 J), and a faster maximum pulse repetition rate (up to 2000 Hz). As a result, the stone ablation was 1.5–4 times faster than the standard holmium fiber laser system.

APAC accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Globally, APAC is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global nephrology lasers market during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific has grown substantially due to growing medical applications of laser therapy and technological developments in laser therapies. Various manufacturers and startups introduce the latest technologies in the market, and the availability of various advanced products allows medical professionals to improve patients’ health by enhancing their treatment efficiency. Further, the increasing prevalence of kidney stones, increased awareness, adoption of endoscopic surgical treatments with healthcare development facilities, and attractive reimbursement arrangements are the primary driving factors for the regional market growth.

Key Market Players in the Global Nephrology Lasers Market

The global nephrology lasers market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global nephrology lasers market are: