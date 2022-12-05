Clean Makeup Market Size, Share & Forecast | USD 3,008.7 billion by 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global clean makeup market size is expected to grow from USD 977.2 million in 2021 to USD 3,008.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing awareness for natural products and their benefits along with growing consumer preference for some particular ingredients boosts the trend of clean makeup worldwide. Clean makeup is a product that carries non-toxic elements and healthy ingredients for the skin. These makeup products have clear ingredient labels and are safe for any skin type. They are also eco-friendly, sustainable, and cruelty-free; their ingredients can be natural or synthetic. Certain synthetic chemicals can be used in clean makeup products as long as they are non-toxic and have been demonstrated to have no negative effects.

Increased demand for natural plant-based beauty products is driving the clean makeup market. However, high production costs significantly impede the clean makeup industry. Manufacturers have been motivated to produce new goods since R&D investments have surged due to the demand for clean makeup products. Further, the trend of Omni-channel retailing had begun even before the COVID-19 epidemic was made public, but the lockdown period was the final nail in the coffin. More importantly, many new e-Commerce users expect to remain with online commerce. Stores that build strong Omni-channel skills to maintain their place among physical merchants and in the digital world are primarily driving the market’s momentum.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Clean Makeup Market

The COVID-19 disaster has startled the worldwide beauty sector (which includes skin care, color cosmetics, hair care, perfumes, and personal care). First-quarter sales were disappointing, and many stores were closed. Despite the fact that the economic impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on brands and shops will be significantly higher than any recession, there are indicators that the beauty sector may once again prove resilient. In China, industrial February sales plummeted to 80% compared to 2019. The year-on-year reduction in March was 20%, indicating a rapid rebound under the conditions. The increased internet sales are not compensating for the drop in in-store sales. Some beauty-product firms and merchants with ready-to-scale inventory and shipment operations report e-commerce sales that are twice as high as pre-COVID-19 levels. Although the lo-fi beauty style existed before the epidemic, it has been adopted by many more individuals since then.

Global Clean Makeup Market Dynamics

Drivers : Growing number of working women globally

Women have made some progress in the workplace and in terms of gender equality in society over the last 20 years. Today, more women than ever before are educated and working, and there is a broader understanding that gender equality is critical in efforts to decrease poverty and enhance economic development. This educated percentage will increase the demand for more natural ingredients in the clean makeup market. From celebrities to Gen Z, various social enthusiasts have adopted clean makeup due to its benefits and clean look makeup, which is perfect for every season. Moreover, various online bloggers and social media influencers are sponsoring top companies to spread awareness regarding clean makeup and its benefit for skin. The aforementioned factors drive the demand for the clean makeup market.

Moreover, Consumers are rethinking and re-prioritizing their purchase habits in order to be less visible and more responsible to society and the environment. There is a growing desire for brand transparency so that consumers may seek out brands that agree with their personal values, thereby augmenting the market’s growth.

Restraints : High costs may restrain the market growth

The high cost of clean makeup products is the major restraining factor for the market. Most of the cost difference can be attributed to using natural components. To remove any ingredient or anything declared a carcinogen,’ it is usually more expensive to create the substitute ingredient, or it is not widely available. This increases the expense of the formula, which is then passed on to the consumer. It won’t be easy to discover clean replacements for those substances until conventional brands throw their weight behind it.

Opportunities : Rising celebrity involvement in the promotion of clean makeup products

Clean beauty brands are among the fastest-growing active Instagram accounts. Not surprisingly, those are the same brands that are extending their consumer base through tried-and-true social marketing strategies and techniques. Influencers are an important part of the social media and natural and clean beauty industries. Collaboration with influencers is frequently a win-win situation. Brands may introduce themselves to highly engaged audiences, while influencers earn authority by cooperating with a well-known brand.

Moreover, celebrity endorsement is a common long-term marketing approach that can boost brand awareness, brand image, customer attitude, and buy intent clean makeup. For instance, in 2020, Selena Gomez’s introduced a clean brand – Rare Beauty, blossoming beautifully with cruelty-free and vegan makeup line that is easy to blend and build. Similarly, Jessica Alba established Honest, a clean brand, in 2012 while looking for non-toxic, eco-friendly items for her children, and the actress subsequently began manufacturing beauty and skincare products.

Scope of the Global Clean Makeup Market

The study categorizes the clean makeup market based on source, product type, skin type, gender, distribution channel at the regional and global levels.

By Source Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Natural

Synthetic

By Product Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Face Makeup

Eye Makeup

Lip Makeup

By Skin Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Dry

Oily

Combination

Normal

Sensitive

By Gender Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Online

Offline

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Online segment accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period by Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline. The online segment accounts for a larger revenue share in 2021. The online distribution channel has considerably influenced people’s purchasing power by providing benefits such as doorstep delivery, simple payment choices, large discounts, and the availability of a diverse selection of products on a single platform. During the forecast period, this might create enormous chances to boost the global clean makeup market.

North America is projected to account for the highest market share by Region

Based on the regions, the global clean makeup market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to witness the highest market share in 2021, owing to the high adoption of clean makeup in the US and Canada. The growing emphasis on sustainability and the growing demand for organic color cosmetics have both played important roles in promoting growth in the region. Consumers in the United States are willing to pay more for special items, offering prospects for the sale of clean makeup. The sheer number of customers in this age range and their purchasing behavior drive this trend toward healthy and clean products. Discovering new products and developing true relationships with these brands is significant for millennials and Gen Z, who want products that represent their aspirations for a healthy lifestyle as well as their ethical and environmental standards.

Key Market Players in the Global Clean Makeup Market

The clean makeup market is extremely cutthroat, and significant competitors in the sector are using tactics including product development, collaborations, acquisitions, agreements, and growth to bolster their market positions. Most sector businesses focus on growing their operations worldwide and cultivating long-lasting partnerships.

Major key players in the global clean makeup market are: