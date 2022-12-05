Secure Web Gateways Market Size to Reach US$ 29.76 Billion by 2030

Secure internet gateways are comprehensive internet protection structures designed to stop internet threats and ensure worker compliance. Secure web gateways filter websites, content, and downloads to discover malware signatures. The gateway creates a wall between internet browsers and the endpoint machine to pick out malware, malicious code, and risky URLs and prevent users from engaging. Companies use these equipment to enforce safety insurance policies across more than one remote endpoints. Secure net gateways supply agencies and businesses elevated control and visibility throughout their corporations over the threats present and put into effect mounted policies to stop incidents.
These equipment offer a similar solution to browser isolation software, however supply protection differently. While browser isolation affords a layer of abstraction from the user to the web, secure web gateways deliver a filtering gadget for policy enforcement and malware protection.
Global Secure Web Gateways Market Segmentation
Regional Research Reports has segmented the global secure web gateways market based on component, deployment mode, organizational size and vertical at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.
Global Secure Web Gateways Market Analysis, by Component
- Solutions
- Services
Global Secure Web Gateways Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
Global Secure Web Gateways Market Analysis, by Organisational Size
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Global Secure Web Gateways Market Analysis, by Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Education
Global Secure Web Gateways Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Secure Web Gateways Market Analysis, by Region and Country
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Secure Web Gateways Market Competitive: Key Players
The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:
- Key companies Secure Web Gateways revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Secure Web Gateways revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Secure Web Gateways sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Secure Web Gateways Manufacturers –
- NortonLifeLock
- Zscaler
- Cisco
- Check Point Software Technologies
- Sophos Group PLC
- Forcepoint
- Trend Micro Incorporated
- Comodo Group
- McAfee LLC
- Thoma Bravo
- Netskope
- A10 Networks
- Cyren
- Sangfor Technologies
- Cato Networks
- Content Keeper
- Iboss
- Menlo Security
- F5 Networks
- Citrix Systems
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Secure Web Gateways Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
Secure Web Gateways Market Research Methodology
The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.
The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.
Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,
- Factiva
- Statista
- D&B Hoovers
- Owler
- Enlyft
- HG Insights
- Bloomberg
- Crunchbase
The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.
For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,
- Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth
- Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns
- Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)
- R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape
- Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives
- Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)
