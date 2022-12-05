Application Tooling and Terminals from TE Connectivity Featured by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing top tooling hardware from TE Connectivity in this month’s edition of Future Picks.

From hand wire crimpers to insertion and extraction devices, choosing TE Connectivity premium tooling and terminals is the easiest way to maximize productivity and tooling life.

To pick your tool and find your compatible terminal, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/future-picks/te-connectivity-application-tooling. To see the entire portfolio of TE Connectivity products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Future Picks is a curated selection of trending components our experts listed for designers to anticipate the market and leverage on opportunities.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of Future Picks in Future Electronics newsletters and stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media contact:

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###