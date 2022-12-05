Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market Research Set to Witness Rapid Growth by 2028

Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Industry Overview

The global buccal drug delivery systems market size is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. Buccal drug delivery systems have gained significant momentum since the last decade. Elimination of first-pass metabolism, quick absorption of the pH-sensitive drug, no interaction with stomach acid, quicker onset of action than any oral dose, minimal side effects, and reduced drug degradation are some of the factors fueling the market growth. Buccal drug delivery has gained large acceptance among geriatric patients and patients having difficulty swallowing.

Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global buccal drug delivery systems market on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Sublingual Films, Buccal Tablets and Lozenges, and Oral Sprays

The buccal tablets and lozenges segment captured the largest share of over 45.0% in 2020. Increased consumer acceptance, ease of formulation, cost-effectiveness, and wide availability of drug candidates for formulation are the factors responsible for the segment growth.

The sublingual films segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Factors such as immediate availability of high concentration of drug at a target site and increased research to develop controlled release formulation are responsible for the high growth of the segment.

Based on the End-user Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, and Others

The hospitals segment dominated the market with a share of over 40.0% in 2020. Increased admission in hospitals, especially of geriatric patients, the abundance of emergency care supplies, and product development and research by various community hospitals are the reasons behind this segment growth.

For instance, in 2020, 3 community hospitals in Japan conducted in vitro and in vivo studies to develop mucoadhesive microparticle-laden gels for oral mucositis. The result confirmed the high concentration of the drug at the target site and quicker treatment than traditional dosage forms are likely to improve the adoption.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Pain Management, Smoking Cessation, Angina Pectoris, and Others

The smoking cessation segment accounted for the largest share of over 30.0% in 2020. Buccal drug delivery is often the most preferred and effective formulation for treating patients with smoking or nicotine addiction. Studies have confirmed that nicotine lozenges are more effective in delivering a higher concentration of the drug than gums or other dosage forms.

Increased research to treat sudden cardiac arrest outside hospitals and growing adoption of immediate treatment options have improved the acceptance of sublingual tablets, films, or even injections. This is responsible for the highest growth rate of the angina pectoris segment. Additionally, companies like Bio delivery Sciences and Catalent are developing sublingual films for pain management. Studies suggest that nearly 40% to 60% of adults with chronic non-cancer pain, when administered with non-buprenorphine (pain analgesic) based opioid treatment, are likely to observe severe opioid-induced constipation.

Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is consolidated with the presence of large and small players. Most contract manufacturers partner with large players to conduct research and manufacture newer buccal mucoadhesive products. The market is still emerging in terms of new product launches due to the limited identification of suitable drug candidates.

Some prominent players in the global buccal drug delivery systems market include:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals

Generex Biotechnology

Catalent

ARx LLC

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc.

Endo Pharmaceuticals plc

