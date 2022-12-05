North America Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.

North America Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Industry Overview

The North America non-invasive aesthetic treatment market size is expected to reach USD 46.07 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028. Non-invasive aesthetic treatments are procedures that do not require surgical intervention, have minimal downtime, lower risks of complications, and lower cost of treatment. The market growth is attributed to the rising demand for fillers and injectable including Botox as a result of the increasing target population across the globe. The demand for anti-aging aesthetic solutions that are non-invasive has escalated due to the increasing geriatric population pool.

North America Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America non-invasive aesthetic treatment market on the basis of procedure, end-use, and region:

Based on the Procedure Insights, the market is segmented into Injectables, Skin Rejuvenation, and Others

In 2020, the injectable segment dominated the market for non-invasive aesthetic treatment in North America and held the largest revenue share of 54.0% in 2020. The segment is expected to show the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is mainly because there is a wide application of injectable in aesthetic treatment.

The skin rejuvenation segment held a revenue share of 30.4% in 2020 owing to the advancement in procedures like photo rejuvenation, deep chemical peel, and laser resurfacing. The chemical peels of skin rejuvenation segment, held the highest market share in 2020, as it helps treat skin damage, acne scars, discoloration, hyperpigmentation, and wrinkles. However, the others segment which includes hair removal, non-surgical fat reduction, sclerotherapy, cellulite treatmentis expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospital/Surgery Center, Medspa, Traditional Spa, and HCP owned clinic

The MedSpa segment dominated the market for non-invasive aesthetic treatment in North America and held the highest revenue share of 34.2% in 2020. A Medspa is a facility where cosmetic services are provided under the supervision of a licensed physician. They are also known as cosmetic clinics or esthetic centers. Med spas are generally a combination of aesthetic medical centers and day spas that offer corrective medical skincare treatments and products.

Medspas are increasingly adopting novel treatment systems to cater to a wider esthetic need of patients. The employees in Medspa need to have a license in esthetics as well as a medical education. In 2017, the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) reported that more than 4,200 Medspas are operating in the U.S. and this number has increased by 50% since 2016.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Primary parameters affecting the competitive nature include rapid adoption of new technologies by cosmetic and medical clinics, expansion of services in different parts of the country, and increase in patient footfall through discounts and marketing services.

Some of the prominent players in the North America non-invasive aesthetic treatment market include:

Toronto Cosmetic Clinic (TCC)

The Cosmetic Clinic

Skinovative of Gilbert-Medical Spa

Shea Aesthetic Clinic

Chapter Aesthetic Studio

AnewSkin Medspa

The Ottawa Skin Clinic

Manhattan Aesthetics

Toronto Medical Aesthetics

Cory Torgerson

Canada MedLaser, Inc

SkinRhümMD

Skin Vitality Medical Clinic

True MediSpa; Dermapure

Order a free sample PDF of the North America Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research