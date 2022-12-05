Rat And Mouse Model Market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Rat And Mouse Model Industry Overview

The global rat and mouse model market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. Recent advancements in the field of genetic engineering including piggyBac technologies, Cas-CLOVER, and CRISPR/Cas9 facilitate researchers to develop immunodeficient rat models which can be used for human cell/tissue regeneration and transplants.

Rat And Mouse Model Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global rat and mouse model market based on type, technology, service, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Knockout, Knock-in, Outbred, Inbred, and Others

The outbred segment dominated the market for rat and mouse model and accounted for the largest revenue share of 22.6% in 2020. These models accurately represent the genomic structure of humans and hence are employed in research involving human subjects.

Inbred strains accounted for the second-largest revenue share of the market owing to the advantages offered by them in disease research. These models are economical, readily available, homogenous, and are genetically stable.

The knock-in segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR in the market for rat and mouse model over the forecast period as they can be used to determine the effects of minute changes in the function and structure of proteins.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Nuclear transferase, Microinjection, Embryonic stem cells, CRISPR/Cas9, and Other Technologies

Based on technology, the CRISPR/Cas9 technology segment dominated the market for rat and mouse model and accounted for the largest revenue share of 21.4% in 2020. CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing for the production of rat and mice models for human disease has transformed the field, with numerous advantages that include time savings, reduction in animal usage, and overall cost-effectiveness.

Similarly, in September 2021, researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine used a mouse model to study the behavior of CRISPR engineered cells for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The cells responded to inflammatory cytokines of mice and released anti-cytokine biologic drug in the model cells. Thus, companies such as Synthego, Cyagen, and others offer CRISPR edited mouse and rat models to capitalize on the growing opportunities offered by CRISPR technology.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, Academic and research facilities, and Contract research & manufacturing organizations

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest revenue share of 41.9% in 2020. Increasing applications of the rat and mice model in the production of vaccines for infectious diseases are expected to boost the segment further during the forecast period.

for infectious diseases are expected to boost the segment further during the forecast period. The development of mouse models that can generate a human version of ACE2 has increased their adoption rate in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for COVID-19 research. Moreover, the rise in collaboration between biotechnology companies and academic institutions to produce COVID-19 vaccines boosts revenue generation in the market.

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Cryopreservation, Breeding, Rederivation, Genetic testing, Quarantine depending, and Others

Based on the services, the breeding segment dominated the market for rat and mouse model and accounted for the largest revenue share of 30.4% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing demand for rat and mouse models for the development and drug discovery and subsequent increase in the demand for personalized medicines.

The cryopreservation segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Cryopreservation of embryo and sperm from rat and mouse models creates a cost-efficient backup of live animal colonies which do not have many applications in the present scenario but may prove to be extremely useful in the future.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Cardiovascular diseases, Genetic diseases, Cancer, Infectious diseases, Transplantation, Toxicology studies, and Others

The cancer segment dominated the market for rat and mouse model and accounted for the largest revenue share of 17.9% in 2020. Rat and mice models provide various aspects of progression, genesis, and clinical course of human cancers.

With the successful development and implementation of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, their makers are now exploring ways to use mRNA therapies for other diseases including cancer. In September 2021, a team of researchers from BioNTech; COVID-19 vaccine partner of Pfizer; used mouse models to study the effects of mRNA cocktails that produce cancer-fighting molecules.

Rat And Mouse Model Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is flooded with the presence of many small, medium, and large providers of rat and mouse models as well as testing services. A significant number of businesses hold a major share in their respective regions. Taconic Biosciences, Inc. is one of the key players who provide a wide range of innovative solutions.

Some of the prominent players in the rat and mouse model market include:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance)

Perkin Elmer (Horizon Discovery Group plc)

genOway

Envigo

JANVIER LABS

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Biomedical Research Models (Biomere)

Transpogen Biopharmaceutical, Inc.

