Automated Suturing Devices Market Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2028

Automated Suturing Devices Industry Overview

The global automated suturing devices market size is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028. The factors influencing market growth include the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, the growing geriatric population, rising preference of minimally invasive surgeries over traditional methods, growing technological advancements, and novel innovations in surgical equipment is also propelling the growth. However, lower penetration of automated suturing devices in developing economies and a lack of skilled professionals are expected to hinder market growth.

Automated Suturing Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automated suturing devices market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Cardiac, Orthopedic, Gastrointestinal, Ophthalmic, Dental, Gynecological, and Others

The cardiac segment dominated the market for automated suturing devices and accounted for the largest revenue share of around 26.7% in 2020 followed by the orthopedic segment. The rising burden of cardiovascular disorders and an increasing number of surgical procedures is the major factor contributing to the segment growth.

segment dominated the market for automated suturing devices and accounted for the largest revenue share of around 26.7% in 2020 followed by the orthopedic segment. The rising burden of cardiovascular disorders and an increasing number of surgical procedures is the major factor contributing to the segment growth. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population is fueling the orthopedic market as the geriatric population aged above 60 years is at a high risk of the development of orthopedic conditions. The number of injuries associated with sports is also increasing and the rising number of road accidents leading to trauma cases is expected to fuel the market in the near future.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

The hospital segment captured the highest revenue share of around 49.8% in 2020. The increasing number of hospital admissions of patients is boosting the demand for the segment. In addition, easy accessibility and availability of hospitals over other settings, and favorable reimbursement policies are expected to boost market growth.

Reduced turnaround time and quick recovery are some of the major advantages increasing the preference for automatic suturing devices in ambulatory care centers and other clinics. Easy availability and high applications in emergency care are some of the factors expected to drive the growth during the forecast period. TheASC segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate from 2021 to 2028.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Disposable and Reusable

The reusable automated suturing devices segment has captured the largest revenue share of around 56.7% in 2020. The reusable product segment is leading the market attributed to factors such as these devices resist the infection during procedures followed by appropriate sterilization techniques, and it leads to minimal injury of the tissues.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the risk of getting infected is very high in the hospital settings, this is somehow limiting the growth of the reusable automated suturing devices market. The disposable automated suturing devices are expected to be preferred to overcome the infection risks.

Automated Suturing Devices Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are involved in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, new product development, and training services to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Some of the prominent players in the automated suturing devices market include:

Medtronic Plc

Boston Scientific

BD

EndoEvolution

LSI Solutions, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Sutrue

Apollo Endo-surgery

Order a free sample PDF of the Automated Suturing Devices Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.