Dental Diagnostic And Surgical Equipment Market Analysis and Comparison by end-user To 2028

The global dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028. The market is likely to be driven by technological advancements such as the introduction of CAD/CAM technology and 3D imaging. CAD technology aids in the design of better and faster dental prostheses, while 3D imaging aids in accurate and faster patient diagnosis and treatment planning.

Dental Diagnostic And Surgical Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market on the basis of product and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Dental Diagnostic Equipment and Dental Surgical Equipment.

The dental surgical equipment segment dominated the market for dental diagnostic and surgical equipment and held the largest revenue share of 51.0% in 2020. Oral surgery is a part of many dental practices where the practice focuses on general dentistry and performs some surgical procedures. Extractions, bone grafts, and implant placements are included as dental surgeries and each of these procedures requires specialized clinical training and surgical equipment particularly designed for the technique.

particularly designed for the technique. The dental surgical equipment segment is expected to witness a CAGR of over 8.1% over the forecast period. The growth in the number of dentists and dental practices offers immense growth opportunities which can reduce the risk factor of an increase in dental diseases. Moreover, the favorable reimbursements framework acts as one of the key trends for the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Dental Diagnostic And Surgical Equipment Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The competitive landscape is strengthened by service quality and expertise in carrying out complicated dental practices. Moreover, the competition between key players will turn intense in the coming years as they are focusing more on geographical expansion, strategic collaborations, and partnerships through mergers and acquisitions.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market include,

