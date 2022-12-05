Plastics in Consumer Electronics Market Major impacting factors Analysis Report By 2028

Plastics in Consumer Electronics Industry Overview

The global plastics in consumer electronics market size is expected to reach USD 7.70 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand from the smartphone & wearable products industry is anticipated to fuel the demand for plastics in consumer electronics. The smartphone market offers opportunities for usage of a variety of plastic resins, such as Polycarbonate (PC), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), and Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), as they are used for manufacturing housings for electronic devices, mounting frames, display frames, and vibration cushions that are lightweight and durable.

Plastics in Consumer Electronics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global plastics in consumer electronics market based on product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Polycarbonate (PC), Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP), Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (PC/ABS) Glass Filled Resin, Bio-based Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE), Polyamides (PA).

The polycarbonate segment dominated the global market and accounted for more than 29% of the total revenue share in 2020. Polycarbonate has the ability to undergo huge plastic deformations without breaking or cracking, which sets it apart from other thermoplastics.

Plastics in consumer electronics coatings are used to provide a smooth, durable finish having high resistance to UV and chemical exposure. Plastics in consumer electronics coatings are utilized in construction, wood, textile, automotive, and other applications to improve the appearance and durability of a product.

PC/ABS blend is commonly used as a flame retardant offering high heat resistance, impact strength, flexibility, improved processing, and biocompatibility. These properties make it suitable for producing housing for electronic devices. Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for healthcare devices, such as oximeters, thermometers, and blood pressure monitors, has increased, thereby, driving the demand for PC/ABS globally.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into TV Frames, Laptop Monitor Enclosures, LCD Panels, Portable Hand-held Devices, Wearables, Mobile Phone Bodies, Appliances & White Goods, Others.

The laptop monitor enclosure application segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 22% of the total market share in 2020. Increasing digitalization across every industry has propelled the market for computer electronics globally, due to the introduction of user-friendly interfaces and rising demand from the middle-class population. Plastics used for manufacturing laptop monitor enclosures increase the device lifespan due to their high durability.

Wearable electronics including smartwatches, fitness trackers, eyeglasses, and others have gained popularity due to their low weight and easy interface along with rising consumer awareness regarding following a healthy lifestyle. Since plastics are durable, flexible, and resistant to chemicals & high temperatures, they are widely used for manufacturing wearable electronics.

Plastics in Consumer Electronics Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is competitive due to the presence of a few medium and small-scale regional players. Major players are continuously working on developing bio-degradable polymers owing to the rising environmental concerns.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global plastics in consumer electronics market include,

