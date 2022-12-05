Surgical Drapes Market Future Growth and Analysis Report By 2028

Surgical Drapes Industry Overview

The global surgical drapes market size is expected to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.18% from 2021 to 2028. An increasing number of surgeries and hospitalizations are fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of nosocomial infections is expected to upsurge the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) predicted that HAIs account for around 1.7 million infections and 99,000 related deaths every year in American hospitals. Of these infections, urinary tract infections accounted for 32%, surgical site infections (SSI) accounted for 22%, lung infections accounted for 15%, and bloodstream infections accounted for 14%. Thereby, increasing nosocomial infections will surge the demand for surgical drapes, leading to market growth.

Surgical Drapes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical drapes market on the basis of type, risk type, end use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Reusable and Disposable.

Reusable surgical drapes held the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2020. Reusable surgical drapes entail robust and high-performance materials. Innovative textiles such as trilaminate and microfilament fabrics offer high safety. These drapes can be washed and autoclaved for reprocessing. Moreover, reusable textiles are environmentally friendly and provide adequate barrier protection, infection control , and enhanced comfort.

and enhanced comfort. The disposable segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest growth rate of 3.4% over the forecast period. Comprehensive use of disposable drapes and the growing awareness of disposable surgical drapes are driving the disposable surgical drapes segment. Disposable drapes are usually manufactured from non-woven material and are destroyed after each operation. Nonwoven fabric is preferred over woven fabric as it provides better protection against hospital-acquired diseases and surgical-site infections.

Based on the Risk Type Insights, the market is segmented into Minimal (AAMI Level 1), Low (AAMI Level 2), Moderate (AAMI Level 3), High (AAMI Level 4).

Moderate (AAMI Level 3) risk surgical drapes held the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020 and are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the wide application in numerous surgeries, cost-effectiveness, and safety assurance. These drapes are used for a wide range of surgical procedures, where the risk of fluid exposure is moderate.

High ((AAMI Level 4) risk surgical drapes held a considerable market share in 2020. These drapes are used in high-risk situations and work as a barrier to large amounts of fluids for a prolonged period. In surgical and fluid-intensive procedures, high-risk surgical drapes help protect against non-airborne diseases and prevent virus penetration.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others.

The hospital segment held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020. The majority of surgeries globally are performed in hospitals, which makes hospitals the largest consumer of surgical drapes. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of SSI is leading to high demand for surgical drapes in hospitals settings.

Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. Ambulatory surgical centers are also known as outpatient care units. Various surgeries such as cataract, dental, elective cosmetic, and reconstructive are also performed in these centers. With an increase in these types of procedures, the need for easy-surgical drapes is also anticipated to increase over the forecast period.

Surgical Drapes Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are involved in adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and the launch of new products to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global surgical drapes market include,

3M

Cardinal Health

Mölnlycke Health Care

Steris

Paul Hartmann AG

Standard Textile Co.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Priontex

OneMed

Medic

