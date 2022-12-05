Vitrectomy Devices Market Revenue Analysis by Regions 2028

Vitrectomy Devices Industry Overview

The global vitrectomy devices market size is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The growing prevalence of diabetes is expected to drive the probability of diabetic retinopathy, thus, contributing to market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for vitrectomy due to its associated advantages for providing support to other ophthalmic surgeries is also expected to boost the market growth.

Vitrectomy Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global vitrectomy devices market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Vitrectomy machines, Vitrectomy packs, Photocoagulation lasers, Illumination devices.

The vitrectomy machines segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 36.8% in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the development of new generation machines with advanced features such as improvised fluidics, high cut rates, small gauge size, and intraocular pressure control.

The vitrectomy packs segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increased adoption of these packs in a wide range of indications such as removal of vitreous from retina, removal of epiretinal membrane, collective procedures for retinal surgery, and detachment of posterior vitreous.

The photocoagulation lasers segment also held a significant revenue share in the market for vitrectomy devices in 2020. Laser photocoagulation surgery helps in shrinking or destroying abnormal retina structures and hence is widely adopted for correcting retina-related conditions such as diabetic retinopathy. As per CDC, the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy is high and affects one-third of African-Americans and Mexican Americans aged 40 years.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Diabetic retinopathy, Retinal detachment, Macular hole, Vitreous hemorrhage, Others.

The macular hole segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 25.2% in 2020. The segment is expected to grow at a significant rate. A macular hole is a small breakage in the macula, located in the center of the retina. The interior of the eye is filled with a vitreous gel-like substance.

The retinal detachment segment is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Retinal detachment is majorly seen in patients with high myopia. The growing prevalence of high myopia is expected to contribute towards the segment growth.

The diabetic retinopathy segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, in 2019, worldwide around 34.6% (93 million people) of diabetic adults aged 40 suffer from diabetic retinopathy. Vitrectomy plays an important role in treating most ocular complications faced in diabetic retinopathy. These complications include severe fibrovascular proliferation, tractional or combined retinal detachment, non-clearing vitreous hemorrhage, tractional diabetic macular edema, and macular heterotopia.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

The hospital segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of around 42.0% in 2020, owing to the growing adoption of vitrectomy surgeries in these settings. A large number of hospitals are offering ophthalmic care including vitrectomy, which, in turn, is expected to boost the installation of vitrectomy devices in them.

The Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growing number of ASCs in developing countries is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing adoption of ophthalmic care in these settings due to reduced costs and shorter wait times is also expected to contribute towards the growth of the market.

Vitrectomy Devices Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is fragmented, with several small and large market players competing. The key players are developing technologically advanced vitrectomy devices, which can offer more than one function for the treatment of ocular disorders. These players are forming strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to remain competitive in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global vitrectomy devices market include,

Alcon Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

BVI

NIDEK CO., LTD.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Blink Medical

Topcon Corporation

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Hoya Surgical Optics

