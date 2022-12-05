Travel To Kenya’s Top Adventure Attractions Masai Mara National Reserve Made Easy Before Arrival in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ — Kenya’s Rift Valley is part of the Afro-Arabian rift system that stretches 6000km from the dead sea to Mozambique, passing through the Red Sea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania and Malawi. A western branch forms a string of lakes in the center of the continent (Alberts, Edward, Kivu and Tanganyika) Joining the main system at the tip of Lake Malawi. The east African sections of the rift failed and now only the red Sea rift continues, slowly separating Africa from the middle East.

In Kenya, the rift valley can be traced through Lake Turkana, the Cherangani hills and Lakes Baringo, Bogoria, Nakuru, Elmentaita, Naivasha and Magadi. A chain of volcanoes also lines the valley. While most are now extinct, no few that 30 remain active and, according to local legend. Mt Longonot erupted recently as 1860. This continuing activity supports a considerable number of hot springs and provides ideal conditions for geothermal power plants, which are increasingly important for Kenya’s energy supply.

Besides providing fertile soil, the volcanic deposits have created alkaline waters in most rift valley lakes. Dream of Africa and your dream of the Masai Mara. This huge expanse of gently rolling grassland, specked with flat top acacia trees and trampled by thousands-strong herds of zebra and wildebeest, is the ultimate Africa n cliché. But for one the reality lives up to the image, and for many people this reserve is not just the highlight of their Kenyan adventure but the very reason they came.

With the big Five roaming the savannah of Masai Mara National reserve, backed by the escarpment, watered by the Mara River and littered with astonishing amount of wildlife is the world – renowned Masai Mara. Breathtaking any time of the year, the Masai Mara reaches its pinnacle during the annual wildebeest migration in July and August, when literally millions of these ungainly beasts move north from Serengeti seeking lusher grass before returning South again around October. The Masai Mara’s fame means that it can get very busy, and during the migration there seems to be many vehicles as animals, and many tend to take off making new tracks wherever they feel it. In addition, Masai Mara is very expensive and prices continuing to rise out of proportion to inflation).

Cruzeiro safaris Kenya Books Top – end, High level and Luxury lodges to camps and conservancies for travelers to the Masai Mara. They also book flights from Nairobi the Masai Mara with flights packages of without. Kenya Wildlife BEST Safari Vacations 2023/2024 – Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya – https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/

Cruzeiro Safaris offer also Budget and Mid-range budget safaris by road touching Masai Mara only or a combination of Masai Mara and Lake Nakuru park in the Rift Valley.

Things one can do in Masai Mara

Ballooning

If one can afford the balloon price, then by any means take it. The balloon safaris are superb and worlds away from the vehicles circuit. Trips can be arranged through Cruzeiro Safaris Limited.

Masai Village Visit

The Masai village between Oloolaimutiek and Sekenani gates welcome tourist, though negotiating admission can be fraught. If you are willing to pay this for free rein with camera, go ahead.

Make a reservation or Book a tour in Nairobi:

Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya provides tailor made itineraries on their website and prices are included. Kindly read through and when contacting just mention the link and they will check availability for you, once confirmed, one pays a deposit or full amount depending on the month of travel. Its recommend that the busiest months are hectic and thus should be reserved at 6 months in advance.

Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya has also and ecommerce site for online travel packages bookings intended for Nairobi tours and safaris. One can just read through and book pay – Credit cards through PESAPAL or PAYPAL. Nairobi Tours and Kenya Safaris Travel Package – https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/ 0o

ABOUT US:

Cruzeiro Safaris Limited is a tours and travel company based in Nairobi, Kenya. It’s mandated to provide tours and safaris to everyone willing to be enlightened about travel destinations priority being Kenya then other countries. It also provides Affordable Air tickets worldwide.

Media contact:

Claudia Kabui, Sales and Marketing

Tel and Whatsapp: +254-722-370833 or +254-710-729021

Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com

Website: | https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com and https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/

Mumias South Road, Buru Buru Shopping Center, Visions Place Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya |