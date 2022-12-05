Global Maple Water Market to Reach US$570.62 Million by 2031, Flavorless Category Dominates: Fact.MR

The global maple water market was valued at over US$200 million in 2020 . By 2021 , the industry could reach US$220 million . From 2021 to 2031, maple water sales are expected to grow significantly, registering a CAGR of 10%, valued at USD 570.62 million .

Global sales of maple products are growing due to increased health awareness and a rising trend towards organic products. North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the market in 2020, with him capturing a significant share of over 55%.

Download a free sample copy of this report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2429

Key takeaways from market research

Global Maple Water Market Valued at USD 220 Million by the End of 2021

North American Market Generates 55% of Global Maple Water Revenue

Unscented maple water achieves highest sales, worth 13 million liters

Latest deal to drive sales of over 7 million liters of maple water by distribution channel

Asia emerges as an opportunistic market for maple water, capturing 45% of revenue

Analysts at Fact.MR commented, “Global demand for maple water will surge over the forecast period due to increased health awareness and a growing trend toward low-calorie beverages.”

competitive environment

Prominent players are adopting innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advances, mergers and acquisitions.

In July 2021, MapleMama will change its brand name to Samara and cut sugar in half across its popular line of organic sparkling fruit drinks to meet modern consumer tastes.

In March 2021, ARTHUR – Troll Bridge Creek Inc., maker of KiKi Maple Water, announced expansion to Loblaw’s Brand stores, including Your Independent Grocers, Valu-Mart and City Mart.

SHARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS AND GET A CUSTOMIZED REPORT:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2429

Key companies profiled:

drink simple

vertical water

Lower Valley Beverage Company Limited

bell organic natural products

Pure Maple Water Oviva Inc.

Maple 3

happy tree maple water

Siberi Co., Ltd.

SEVA maple water

WAHTA maple water

Main segments covered

Nature traditional maple water organic maple water

packing type maple water bottle maple water can maple water tetra pack maple water pouch/flex/bottle

Sales channel Sale of maple water by HoReCa Selling Maple Water with Modern Trade Department store sales of maple water Convenience store sells maple water Drugstore sales of maple water Maple Water Sales by Online Retailers Sale of maple water by other retailers

flavor type unscented maple water flavored maple water



Get free access to this report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2429

The surveys answered in the Maple Water Market report include:

How has the market for maple water grown?

What are the current and future prospects for global maple water based on region?

What are Maple Water’s challenges and opportunities?

Why is maple water consumption the highest in the region?

What year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

What makes the Fact.MR report stand out from the rest?

MR follows six mechanisms known as EVOLVE (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . This report is specially prepared to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the maple water market. This mechanism focuses on almost all factors in a clear manner to provide the best research reports to market stakeholders.

Evaluating: The Fact.MR report is different and special because it evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be the source of growth for the Maple Water market.

Visualization: The authors involved in the research work visualize the post-COVID-19 era to provide key market stakeholders with an overview and specific insights to ensure continued growth during the forecast period. I was able to follow the steps.

Overcoming: The report scrutinizes what can prove to be the Achilles heel of the Maple Water market and assists in formulating strategies to overcome obstacles that may impede the growth of the Maple Water market.

Leverage: The maple water market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial in increasing growth rates. Fact.MR covers all points available to key stakeholders.

Verification: Research is systematically conducted to ensure verification of all aspects covered in the report. Thoroughly re-check and verify all points to avoid flaws and false information.

Eradication: Last but not least, this aspect helps key stakeholders to eradicate any obstacles between growth rates and the maple water market.

For more information on Fact.MR trending reports, see:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fruit-flavored-syrup-remains-highly-sought-after-among-end-users-accounting-for-38-of-revenue-share-fact- mr-824665281.html

about us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us to make their most important decisions. Our experienced consultants use the latest technology to extract hard-to-find insights, but we believe our USP is the trust you place in our expertise. Covering a wide range, from automotive and Industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail, we ensure that even the most niche categories are analyzed. We have offices in Dublin, USA and Ireland. Please contact us with your goals. We will be your competent research partner.

contact:

21st Floor , 136 Sejong-daero,

Seoul,100-768

South KoreaPhone

: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com