Sales of Aircraft Pumps Are Expected To Exceed US$ 6 Billion By Registering A Positive CAGR Of Nearly 5% by 2032

Aircraft Pumps Market Analysis Report By Type (Hydraulic, Fuel, Lubrication Pumps), By Technology (Engine Driven, Electric Motor Driven), By Pressure (10 to 500 psi, 500 to 1000 psi, 3000 to 5000 psi), By Aircraft Type (Narrow, Wide Body), By End User, By Region – Global Insights to 2032

The aircraft pump market accumulated a market value of US$ 3.73 Bn in 2021. The sales of aircraft pumps are expected to exceed US$ 6 Bn by registering a positive CAGR of nearly 5% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Prominent Key players of the Aircraft Pumps market survey report:

Honeywell International Plc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Triumph Group Inc.

Woodward Inc.

Cascon Inc.

Weldon Pump LLC

Crissair Inc.

Key Segments Covered

By Type : Hydraulic Pumps Fuel Pumps Lubrication Pumps Water & Waste System Pumps Air Conditioning and Colling Pumps Jet Pumps

By Technology : Engine Driven Electric Motor Driven Ram Air Turbine Driven Air Driven

By Pressure : 10 psi to 500 psi 500 psi to 1000 psi 3000 psi to 5000 psi 5000 psi to 6500 psi

By Aircraft Type : Narrow Body Aircraft Wide Body Aircraft Regional Jet Turboprop

By End User : OEM Aftermarket



