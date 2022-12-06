Legacy Ranch Provides Trophy Hunting and Fishing Excursions

Yancey, TX, 2022-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Legacy Ranch is pleased to announce that they provide trophy hunting and fishing excursions for avid outdoors people. Individuals can choose from various packages to help them hunt or fish for the game they want.

Legacy Ranch features a 75-acre field ideal for dove hunting and hunting and non-hunting pastures. The hunting pastures include four three-person hunting blinds to provide a comfortable hunting experience for the whole party. Individuals will work directly with an experienced guide who provides pointers on successfully hunting and helps individuals keep an eye out for the desired game. Trophy hunts are available for whitetail deer, doves, turkeys, and various exotic animals, such as axis deer, black buck antelope, and horned scimitar oryx.

In addition to hunting, avid anglers can book a fishing excursion with Legacy Ranch. These fishing excursions provide access to a three-acre pond stocked with large-mouthed bass, bluegill, and catfish. Individuals of all ages are welcome on fishing excursions, making it a perfect family outing. Anglers can fish directly from the pier or borrow one of the ranch’s aluminum boats to fish the deeper waters in the pond.

Anyone interested in trophy hunting and fishing excursions can find out more by visiting the Legacy Ranch website or calling 1-210-890-5006.

About Legacy Ranch: Legacy Ranch is a 75-acre ranch with hunting pastures and a three-acre pond perfect for trophy hunting and fishing excursions. The ranch offers accommodations, dining, and activities to allow individuals to enjoy a getaway from city life. The facility is available for private bookings for weddings and other special events.

