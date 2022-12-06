Coverclap Hair Salon In Montreal Launches With Local, Independent Stylists Showcasing Their Portfolio Work

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — CoverClap is proud to announce the impressive growth of its community of independent beauty professionals. With countless artists now showcasing their portfolio work on CoverClap, the company is quickly becoming the go-to destination for any looking for unique and personalized creative styles from some of Montreal’s most talented professionals.

With plenty of options available, everyone can find something that fits their style. At CoverClap, people not only get access to talented professionals ready to help them find their perfect look but exclusive products and services that no one can find anywhere else. CoverClap provides customers with the highest quality work and personalized attention they deserve, and every independent stylist follows the same values: professional services beyond customers’ expectations.

Beauty services can be a daunting and frustrating experience, especially if you don’t know what you are looking for and get overwhelmed by all of the options and the whole question of what kind of services you want.

In 2022, ethnicity is still an issue for thousands of Montrelais who cannot find suitable professionals for their needs. In addition to this, there is a lack of transparency in some hairdressing salons where clients only find out the bill at the end of the day.

“We are personalizing how people discover and connect with the most innovative minds in the beauty industry in Montreal, and promoting inclusive and equal access.”

CoverClap’s directory provides customers with the highest quality work and the online directory provides personalized recommendations that make it easy for anyone to choose the perfect beauty professional in Montreal.

The company owns over 30 inspection criteria to rank and categorize Montreal beauty professionals so that people can feel confident with any new artist booked online. From the background, specific needs or accommodation, ethnicity, browsing searches, location, reported symptoms, genetics, and style affinities the team wants to take the frustration and anxiety out of beauty services.

Their experienced stylists are always up-to-date with the latest trends and are happy to guide you through selecting the best look for you, depending on your age, lifestyle, or the desired level of maintenance required afterward. Many of them are offering free consultations, 1on1 private courses, and online classes for makeup, and hair services.

The team at CoverClap knows that maintaining healthy, great-looking hair takes more than just styling products; that’s why they offer a platform for the best talent to showcase their specific style.

The Platform provides an easy way for Montreal independent beauty artists to get discovered, connect with new customers, and grow their businesses. Each of them is carefully selected and their businesses and services are inspected to guarantee the best services to customers.

CoverClap is dedicated to providing the highest quality services and support so that independent artists can focus on what they do best: inspire people to look and feel their best.

“Our online directory connects talented entrepreneurs with consumers who appreciate quality products and services in Montreal.”

For a truly unique and personalized experience, check out the sponsored CoverClap independent stylists. CoverClap proves that styling doesn’t have to be expensive or intimidating, and people can find the best look from some of Montreal’s finest independent stylists. In addition, making an appointment at CoverClap is easy, clients can book appointments directly online with the stylist of their choice with no hassle or wasted time.

Things are constantly changing in the industry and with CoverClap, so stay tuned for exciting updates! CoverClap is ready to take hair styling to the next level and provide men with a unique, modern look that suits their needs. Need a new look that’s sure to turn heads? Contact CoverClap to begin your transformation today.