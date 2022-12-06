New Book by Judyth Emanuel: The Yack Yack: New York Notes and Stories

New York, NY, 2022-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Judyth Emanuel: The Yack Yack: New York Notes and Stories

“I am the near miss woman owning a different reality, cursing high shelves, wandering into my own particular story, never forgetting it’s a lie that God created the world but believing something must have created the world, because the world is so intricate and beautiful. I am a woman who does not have the time to chant but then not many people do. I understand everything has its limits, ambivalence often overtakes me yet I crave the depth of a volcano, being a romanticist from the antipodes, which sounds so fine, which is Australia, an island obsessing about basketball, football, cricket, all games played with a ridiculous ball. I really think sport sucks and I have fallen in love with New York City, which I will bang on about with more and more endless amorous descriptions, being dreams pushing aside sense and structure and superego and truth and joining the dots that are really a city that is fast and incredible of noise, sugar, the absence of prayers and a great passion for the arts sounding and looking and engaging with opera being one of the arts, like The Barber of Seville cursed at first with a disastrous opening night in 1816 when the music teacher tripped over and got a nose bleed and a cat wandered on stage. Still beauty and lechery always prove a great success…” (from the Chapter I, Notes)

Judyth Emanuel is the author of two novels. Her short fiction has appeared in many notable literary journals and several anthologies. She is currently completing a collection of poetry. www.judythemanuel.com

