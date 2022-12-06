University House Midtown Offers Top-Quality Student Housing Options

Atlanta, Georgia, 2022-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — University House Midtown is pleased to announce that they offer top-quality housing options for students attending Georgia Tech. The housing complex offers easy access to campus to attend classes and on-campus events.

University House Midtown provides spacious apartments for students to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. Individuals can live alone in a one-bedroom apartment or share a two, three, or four-bedroom unit with roommates. The rental rate includes furnishings, Internet access, and water and sewer. Garage parking is available for an additional monthly fee.

University House Midtown provides a comfortable lifestyle for Georgia Tech students with access to a sky lounge with a private deck and downtown skyline views, a fitness center, a covered outdoor entertainment zone, a terrace-level swimming pool, and a large two-story clubroom. Street-level retail and restaurants are within walking distance. Students can attend social events throughout the year and bring their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about top-quality student housing options can find out more by visiting the University House Midtown website or calling 1-404-815-1170.

About University House Midtown: University House Midtown is an off-campus housing complex for students attending Georgia Tech. The complex allows students to enjoy a comfortable, independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus. Each person pays an individual rate to avoid problems with roommates who can’t pay their share of the rent.

