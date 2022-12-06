The Republic at Lubbock Offers a Neighborhood Environment for Students

Lubbock, Texas, 2022-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — The Republic at Lubbock is pleased to announce that they have created a neighborhood environment for students attending Texas Tech University. The community features a selection of cottages that offer students off-campus housing solutions to maintain an independent lifestyle with easy access to campus classes and activities.

The Republic at Lubbock provides various floorplan options for students to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching service. Residents can select two, three, four, and five-bedroom cottages to meet their needs. Each student pays a per-person rental rate, including furnishings, Internet access, lawn service, and all community amenities. Covered parking and other upgrades are available for an additional monthly rate.

The Republic at Lubbock has created a comfortable living environment for TTU students. Residents can enjoy various features, including football fields, a fitness center with cardio equipment, free weights, a yoga studio, a resort-style saltwater pool, horseshoe pits, media lounges, and more. The complex is pet-friendly and provides easy access to the TTU campus.

Anyone interested in learning about the neighborhood environment for students can find out more by visiting The Republic at Lubbock website or calling 1-806-370-5300.

About The Republic at Lubbock: The Republic at Lubbock is an off-campus housing community for students attending Texas Tech University. The community offers a neighborhood feel with sidewalks, lawns, fire pits, and grills. Students enjoy a comfortable, independent lifestyle while staying close to campus.

