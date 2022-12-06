Laryngeal Mask Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 06, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Industry Overview

The global Laryngeal Mask Market size is expected to reach USD 863.7 million by 2028 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in the number of surgeries that include anesthesia procedures coupled with the rising morbidity related to chronic diseases is the key contributor to market growth.

The key advantages of the product, such as ventilation management during anesthesia, induction, maintenance, and emergence, are anticipated to drive the market. Furthermore, the placement of these masks does not require laryngoscopy and muscle relaxants like succinylcholine, which is known to cause postoperative myalgia in certain patients. Hence, the usage of these masks greatly reduces the incidence of postoperative myalgia.

The COVID-19 pandemic is caused by a coronavirus that is transmitted primarily via droplets, aerosol, or direct contact. This has caused higher infection risk to anesthetists due to their recurrent involvement in aerosol-generating airway interventions. This has caused the slow adoption of laryngeal masks during the pandemic. Various anesthetic guidelines have emerged due to coronavirus outbreak; underlying management principles include protecting healthcare workers and minimizing aerosol contamination.

Laryngeal Mask Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global laryngeal mask market on the basis of type, patient, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Reusable and Disposable

The disposable type segment dominated the market for laryngeal masks and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 57.5% in 2020 owing to associated benefits with its usage.

The reusable type segment is anticipated to witness a lucrative CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

Based on the Patient Insights, the market is segmented into Children, Adult, and Geriatric

The adult patients segment dominated the laryngeal mask market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 58.8% in 2020.

The segment will expand further at a steady CAGR on account of the increasing number of surgeries performed and the high prevalence of chronic diseases in adults.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The hospitals and clinics segment held the maximum revenue share of over 60.3% in the market for laryngeal masks in 2020.

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.

Laryngeal Mask Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Most of the companies have undertaken several business strategies, such as new product launches, strategic collaborations, and regional expansion, as emerging countries are still in the loop of adopting the product, to gain a competitive edge.

Some prominent players in the global Laryngeal Mask market include:

Teleflex Incorporated

Intersurgical Ltd

Dynarex Corporation

Medtronic, Ambu A/S

Hitec Medical

McKesson Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Anandic Medical Systems

Narang Medical

