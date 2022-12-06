Flow Diverters Market to Witness Huge Growth at 16.9% CAGR from 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 06, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Flow Diverters Industry Overview

The global Flow Diverters Market size is anticipated to reach USD 874.10 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing research activities pertaining to the treatment of brain aneurysm and the rising prevalence of cerebral aneurysm are driving the market.

An increasing number of patients suffering from hypertension significantly increases the risk of a brain aneurysm. This is expected to drive market growth in the coming years. Hypertension or trauma to blood vessels is the major cause of brain aneurysm. As per the WHO facts 2019, around 1.1 billion people worldwide are suffering from hypertension.

In addition, several initiatives launched by the government of various countries to improve public awareness and treatment related to cerebral aneurysm are driving the market. For instance, the Brain Aneurysm Foundation of Canada works toward educating and spreading awareness about brain aneurysms. This program includes early access to monthly educational webinars and social media campaigns for highlighting the prevalence of brain aneurysms.

Moreover, companies are developing and launching technologically advanced products for attracting more customers in the market. For instance, in January 2020, MicroVention, Inc., (part of Terumo Corporation) received the U.S. FDA Premarket Approval for its FRED to treat intracranial aneurysms. It utilizes self-expanding, woven nitinol mesh to re-direct blood flow and promote aneurysm occlusion.

Flow Diverters Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global flow diverters market on the basis of diameter size and region:

Based on the Size Insights, the market is segmented into 2-3 mm Flow Diverters, 3-4 mm Flow Diverters, 4-5 mm Flow Diverters, and >5 mm Flow Diverters

The >5 mm flow diverters segment dominated the market with a share of 64.50% in 2020 owing to their wide spectrum application in treating large and wide intracranial aneurysms .

. The 3-4 mm flow diverters segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to a rise in the number of product approvals and an increase in the demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Flow Diverters Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key market players account for a considerable share in the market owing to their broad product offerings. In recent years, flow diverters are getting attention from neurosurgeons owing to their success rate in managing brain aneurysm.

Some prominent players in the global Flow Diverters market include:

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation)

BALT Extrusion SA

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Penumbra Inc.

Phenox GmbH

Acandis

