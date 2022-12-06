Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 06, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Industry Overview

The global Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2028. The biopharmaceutical industry is witnessing an increase in the use of single-use technology for the production of biologics, biosimilar, and other biopharmaceutical products. As the need to reduce manufacturing costs is increasing, manufacturers are adopting the implementation of single-use equipment in their production workflow, in turn, boosting revenue growth.

Rising demand for improved bioprocess monitoring devices is another factor driving the market for single-use probes and sensors. Growing biopharmaceutical sector demands advanced sensors to cope with the regulatory norms that require increasingly detailed and complex measurement of processes. Thus, the demand for improved sensors that offer better results is also increasing.

Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market on the basis of sensor type, workflow, end use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into pH Sensor, Oxygen Sensor, Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Conductivity Sensors, Flow Meters & Sensors, and Others

Being an integral part of a single-use container, pH sensors held the major revenue share of 20.9% in 2020. High product penetration and usage rate have attributed to this large share.

The development of disposable sensors that enable users to measure DO separately has driven the segment.

Based on the Workflow Insights, the market is segmented into Upstream and Downstream

The upstream segment dominated the market for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors and accounted for the largest revenue share of 74.2% in 2020.

Downstream segment is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming years due to the constant attempt by operating players to expand the use of disposables in the downstream process.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer and Labs & Academic/ Clinical Research Institutes

The biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment dominated the market for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors and accounted for a major revenue share of 58.9% in 2020.

Constant new product developments and accelerated adoption of disposables among contract service providers as well as in-house bio manufacturers to meet the growing global demand for biopharmaceuticals efficiently is one of the major factors for the growth of this segment.

Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key players are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as alliances with OEM and new product development with improved technical intricacies to boost their organic revenue growth as well as market presence. OEMs are engaged in obtaining licenses for the incorporation of sensors in their single-use assembly.

Some prominent players in the global Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation

PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH

ABEC

Hamilton Company

PendoTECH LLC

Equflow

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Malema Engineering Corporation

Dover Corporation

