Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 06, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Industry Overview

The global Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Market size is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2027. monopolar electrosurgery instrument are majorly used in gynecology and urology procedures to precisely cut and extract tissues. The devices are most commonly used in Laparoscopic Ovarian Drilling (LOD) procedures to manage Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PCOS is among the major cause of female infertility, affecting 6 – 12% or 5 million U.S. women between the 18-45 age group.

Frequent product launch, increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, and growing preference for minimally invasive procedures have augmented the demand for monopolar electrosurgery devices. For instance, in September 2019, Ethicon, a Johnson and Johnson subsidiary launched a MEGADYNE MEGA SOFT universal plus reusable patient return electrode. The dispersal electrode eliminates adhesive-related injuries and is eco-friendly.

Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global monopolar electrosurgery instrument market based on type, application, end use, and region.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Hand Instrument, Generator, Dispersive electrodes, and Accessories.

The hand instrument segment dominated the market for monopolar electrosurgery instrument and accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.1% in 2019.

The generator segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing reliance of professionals to perform advanced therapeutic procedures and product launches.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into General surgery, Neurosurgery, Cardiovascular surgery, and Others.

The general surgery segment dominated the market for monopolar electrosurgery instrument and accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.5% in 2019.

The cardiovascular surgery segment is expected to account for the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Specialty clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical centers

The hospital segment dominated the market for monopolar electrosurgery instrument and accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.5% in 2019.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment dominated the market for monopolar electrosurgery instrument and is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for monopolar electrosurgery instrument is highly fragmented with the presence of various large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Product launch, strategic acquisitions, and innovation are the major strategies adopted by the market players to retain their market share.

Some prominent players in the global Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument market include:

Conmed

Olympus Corporation

Medtronic Plc

KLS Martin

Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker

Apyx Medical Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Integra LifeSciences

Stingray Surgical Products, LLC

Surgical Holdings

Order a free sample PDF of the Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter