2nd Edition of International Public Health Conference

Singapore, 2022-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — We are delighted to extend you a warm invitation to join our one of the most prestigious conferences on 2nd Edition of International Public Health Conference (IPHC 2023) Hybrid Event scheduled on March 16-18, 2023 in Singapore.

The conference will proceed on its original theme “Restraining Pandemics Through Exploration of Trends and Public Health Challenges.”

Public Health 2023 is a platform that will amalgamate researchers, students, healthcare professionals, care providers, academicians and industry delegates to promote, support, and improve the treatments for improving public health. Academically, this global consortium will address the most dynamic and contentious issue in the field of public health. The global consortium will promote excellence in light of ongoing and difficult discussions, as well as bridge gaps between clinical practice consolidation and information expansion. The International Conference IPHC 2021 will reflect the direction of public health while providing participants of various backgrounds with a range of diversions through its plenary talks, keynote sessions, oral and poster presentations. Leading academicians, scientists, researchers, healthcare professionals, public health experts, policy makers and social workers will enlighten us with their latest research findings.

Reach us at:
Contact Email: public-health@magnusconference.com

Phone: +1 (702) 988-2320
WhatsApp: Whatsapp: +1 434 264 7183
Dates: March 16-18, 2023
Venue: Singapore

Website: https://public-health.magnusconferences.com/
Abstract submission: https://public-health.magnusconferences.com/submit-abstract
Registration: https://public-health.magnusconferences.com/register

Organiser:
Magnus Group LLChttps://www.magnusgroup.org/

Conference Manager: Evans Garrett
Organiser Address: Magnus Group LLC

150 South Wacker Drive #2400

Chicago, IL 60606, USA

