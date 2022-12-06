The Village at Sugar Land Offers Assisted Living and Memory Care

2022-12-06

Sugar Land, TX, 2022-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — The Village at Sugar Land is pleased to announce that they offer dependable assisted living and memory care services for seniors. The senior living facility has created a comfortable environment for seniors to call home, providing access to necessary services to keep seniors safe and healthy.

The Village at Sugar Land has trained, compassionate staff who work closely with residents to ensure their health and safety. They provide individualized care plans to address each senior’s needs with the latest technology and state-of-the-art equipment. Families can rest assured that their senior loved ones are in good hands at the facility, allowing them to enjoy their senior years with access to excellent medical care and assistance when required.

The Village at Sugar Land offers everything seniors need to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle. The assisted living and memory care center hosts various resident activities to keep seniors active and engaged, including day trips, book clubs, beauty and barber shop services, classes, and special events. The facility provides access to amenities like dining options, a game room, landscaped gardens, a craft room, an activity kitchen, a library, a dog park, and more. Seniors will enjoy an excellent quality of life while staying in comfortable accommodations, from private apartments for assisted living residents to individual and shared suites for memory care patients.

Anyone interested in learning about assisted living and memory care services can find out more by visiting The Village at Sugar Land website or calling 1-832-400-5791.

About The Village at Sugar Land: The Village at Sugar Land is an assisted living and memory care facility to help seniors live their best lives. Residents can enjoy comfortable accommodations and plenty of amenities and activities to enjoy an active lifestyle. The caring, compassionate staff is always available to help residents and ensure their health and safety.

Company: The Village at Sugar Land
Address: 2100 Village Living Court
City: Sugar Land
State: TX
Zip code: 77479
Telephone number: 1-832-400-5791
Email address: info@villageatsugarland.com
Website: https://villageatsugarland.com

