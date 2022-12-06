Future Electronics Kicks Off Annual Spirit of the Holidays Charity Fundraiser

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has kicked off their annual Spirit of the Holidays fundraising campaign to benefit local community groups.

Future Electronics has a long-running tradition of raising money to help improve the lives of those in need during the holiday season. This year, Future’s annual fundraising campaign will begin on Friday, December 2 at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Employees are encouraged to give whatever they can, and the company will match every dollar to double the funds that are donated.

The campaign will remain open until December 16, and all contributions will go to the West Island Mission.

To learn more about the company’s community initiatives, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

