Mauritius Telecom modernizes its WiFi services using Alepo’s carrier-grade WiFi solution

Mauritius, 2022-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Evolving to keep pace with customer expectations and provide innovative new offerings, leading service provider Mauritius Telecom has revamped its WiFi network by implementing Alepo’s WiFi Service Management Platform (SMP).

The project benefits Mauritius Telecom’s growing base of enterprise customers, which includes hotels, banks, government entities, as well as those signing up for special event-based packages. The operator provides hardware such as Access Points (APs), WLAN controllers, and internet connectivity as part of its WiFi services.

Alepo’s WiFi SMP – a part of its Carrier WiFi solution – helps manage and monetize these services. It also enables the operator to support new business models and innovative services such as WiFi calling, WiFi offload, eSIM authentication, secured onboarding (BYOD), IoT enablement, and more.

Alepo’s solution provides the operator with a captive portal and enables its affiliates to build and maintain their own captive portals. The reporting module provides detailed insights into customer behavior, enabling the operator to create contextual offers and targeted advertisements. A loyalty management module helps create and manage points-based reward programs for customers.

Customers attempting to access the WiFi network are redirected to Mauritius Telecom’s captive portal – also provided as part of Alepo’s solution. They are prompted to connect to the WiFi network through free journeys such as through OTP authentication, completing a survey, logging in with their social media credentials, and watching video ads; they can also gain paid access using online payments and vouchers.

“Innovation is integral to our philosophy, and we’re pleased to partner with Alepo given their track record of successful modernization projects. Alepo’s modern and advanced WiFi solution is the perfect fit for us: it enables us to maintain our focus on providing high-quality innovative services with an unmatched customer experience while maximizing our revenue potential,” said Yoganaden Samy, Principal Telecom Engineer, Mauritius Telecom.

Sameer Bhuttoo, Director-Client Relations, Alepo, said, “Mauritius Telecom has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing telecommunications in the country, and we’re proud to partner with them on this project. Alepo’s WiFi SMP is a future-ready solution that enables Mauritius Telecom to introduce modern services and support innovation in a digitally connected world.”

About Mauritius Telecom

Mauritius Telecom serves as one of the key drivers of the socio-economic transformation of the Republic of Mauritius by creating and nurturing an environment conducive to the growth of the ICT industry, a major pillar of the country’s economy. The operator provides fixed-line, mobile, internet, TV, and mobile money services, has strategic partnerships with content providers, offers affordable fiber services for local businesses, and more. It has a customer base of 1.3 million subscribers, ranking as the leading provider of ICT services and solutions in Mauritius. From a state-owned entity, Mauritius Telecom has successfully undertaken its transition into a private company.

For more information, please visit https://www.telecom.mu/