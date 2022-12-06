Mussel Oil & Powder Market Size, Segment, Key Demand And Forecast 2028

Mussel Oil & Powder Industry Overview

The global mussel oil and powder market size is expected to reach USD 241.15 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for mussel oil and powder in biopharmaceuticals is one of the key factors driving the industry. The product helps cure several health issues such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, asthma, inflammatory problems in the stomach, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) disorder in minors.

Mussel Oil & Powder Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mussel oil and powder market on the basis of form, grade, application, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Oil and Powder

Powder held the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020. This is attributed to its ability to prevent cartilage degradation and improvement in the quality of connective tissues in the body such as mucous membranes, skin, and blood vessels.

Mussel powder is derived from either green-lipped or blue mussel. It is known for assisting with inflammation management in older people, athletes, and people suffering from joint pains and aches. According to EFS Holland, a powdered product manufacturer from the Netherlands, various types of mussel powders available in the Western European market are pure, defatted, and whole powder.

The oil is generally derived from coastal green-lipped found in New Zealand. It is used in the treatment of various health issues such as asthma and related breathing problems, inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn’s disease, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Based on the Grade Insights, the market is segmented into Food, Cosmetic, and Pharmaceutical

The pharmaceutical grade segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2020. Factors such as the growing adoption of mussel oil in pharmaceutical products due to increasing health consciousness in consumers and high content of beneficial constituents in the products including anti-inflammatory agents and stimulants are likely to accelerate the market growth over the forecast period.

in pharmaceutical products due to increasing health consciousness in consumers and high content of beneficial constituents in the products including anti-inflammatory agents and stimulants are likely to accelerate the market growth over the forecast period. Food-grade mussels are considered one of the most nutritive foods. Mediterranean mussels from the black sea are used as a regenerative skincare ingredient while pharmaceutical-grade variants are used to treat various diseases like arthritis and asthma.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Processed Food, Beauty & Cosmetics, Biopharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, and Pet Food & Veterinary

The dietary supplements segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2020. This is attributed to factors such as the rising cases of malnutrition across the globe, a shift of consumers toward personal health and well-being, and lack of intake of essential nutrients due to hectic work schedules and changing lifestyles are predicted to fuel the market demand in the coming years.

segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2020. This is attributed to factors such as the rising cases of malnutrition across the globe, a shift of consumers toward personal health and well-being, and lack of intake of essential nutrients due to hectic work schedules and changing lifestyles are predicted to fuel the market demand in the coming years. Pharmaceutical-grade oil is added to pharmaceutical products for treating arthritis, asthma, attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and exercise-induced muscle soreness. Moreover, mussels are an excellent source of iron that prevents anemia, which can cause weakness and fatigue.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Supermarket /Hypermarket, Pharmacy, E-commerce, and Retail Stores

The supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of several innovative strategies by hypermarkets such as in-store events and pop-ups, hybrid shop-and-eat concepts, analytics for personalized customer experiences, and sustainability and home delivery.

E-commerce is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing penetration of the internet, technological awareness among customers, adoption of smartphones at a significant rate, rising exposure of online shopping, and the availability of attractive offers and discounts on e-commerce platforms are anticipated to propel the segment growth in the coming years.

Mussel Oil & Powder Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of multinationals that are engaged in constant research & development activities.

Some prominent players in the global mussel oil and powder market include:

Blackmores

Aroma NZ

Bio-Mer NZ

Nature’s Range

Waitaki Bio

Order a free sample PDF of the Mussel Oil & Powder Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.