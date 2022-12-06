Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market Reviewing Key Challenges With Top Players And Business Opportunities For New Entrants Says

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Industry Overview

The global advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market size is expected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2028, according to the new report of Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2028. The advanced therapy medicinal products are a group of biological products for human use that involve gene therapy products, cell therapy products, and tissue-engineered products. The growth of the market is credited to the increasing clinical trials of ATMP and the rising awareness and belief among researchers regarding the benefits of advanced therapy. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the cell and gene therapy industry due to the complexity in the manufacturing process.

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product CDMO Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market on the basis of product, phase, indication, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Tissue Engineered, and Others (Combined ATMPs, for example, biodegradable matric or scaffold)

accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2020. The rapid growth of the segment is attributed to the advancements in therapy as the treatment can alter and improve the genetics or specifically modify the targeted therapeutic treatment. In the last few years, gene therapy has observed lucrative growth due to its efficiency in invading cells and initiating genetic materials. The most common method used in gene therapy is recombinant DNA technology. Using genes as a treatment can address the cause of the disease at a cellular level and the result can be witnessed in just one treatment, which can act as a breakthrough in a patient’s life.

Based on the Indication Insights, the market is segmented into Oncology, Cardiology, Central Nervous System, Musculoskeletal, Infectious Disease, Dermatology, Endocrine, Metabolic, Genetic, Immunology & Inflammation, Ophthalmology, Haematology, Gastroenterology, and Others

Oncology accounted for the largest revenue share of over 45.0% in 2020. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases owing to the rising geriatric population. Oncology is a branch of medicine, which diagnoses and treats cancer.

According to the WHO, cancer is the second-largest leading cause of death globally and nearly 10 million people died due to cancer in 2020. Most of the cancer cases have been found in undeveloped nations and it mainly affects the low- or middle-income countries due to the lack of a proper medical system.

Based on the Phase Insights, the market is segmented into Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

Phase III accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2020. The growth of the segment is owing to the fact that phase III trials involve a large number of patients, and this phase is also the most extensive study period as it includes a comparison of the efficiency and safety of the new drug.

Phase I held the second-largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the growing R&D activities. With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and the use of ATMPs in the treatment of infectious diseases, the segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the next 2-3 years.

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product CDMO Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

As the demand for advanced therapy medicinal products increases, the number of companies willing to invest in such products is also expected to rise, leading to a high level of competition.

Some prominent players in the global advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market include:

