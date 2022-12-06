Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis To 2028

Medical Disinfectant Wipes Industry Overview

The global medical disinfectant wipes market size is expected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% in 2020. The rising awareness regarding sanitation and personal hygiene and the increasing cross-contamination problems are expected to drive the demand for medical disinfectant wipes over the forecast period.

Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical disinfectant wipes market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Germicidal Disposable Wipes, Surface Disinfectant Wipes, Hydrogen Peroxide Disinfectant Wipes, and Others

The surface disinfectant wipes segment dominated the market for medical disinfectant wipes and held the largest revenue share of 59.5% in 2020. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The growing availability of virucidal, bactericidal, and fungicidal surface disinfectant wipes is also boosting product adoption. For instance, in March 2021, EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives introduced “EvaClean Disposable Surface Disinfection Wipes” to eliminate emerging pathogens like the COVID-19 virus

However, the hydrogen peroxide disinfectant wipes segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. According to CDC, hydrogen peroxide is effective in eliminating microorganisms including yeasts, fungi, bacteria, viruses, and mold spores, which makes it an essential hygiene product.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Hospital, Dental Clinic, Nursing Home, and Others

The hospital segment dominated the market for medical disinfectant wipes and held the largest revenue share of 54.2% in 2020 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. The rapid expansion of hospitals and healthcare settings around the globe will positively impact the demand for medical disinfectant wipes.

However, the dental clinic segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. Several dental clinics use a variety of disinfectant wipe brands, and every brand contains different chemical disinfectant formulas that help eliminate germs and bacteria.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into B2B and B2C

The B2B segment dominated the market for medical disinfectant wipes and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 76.7% in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly increased product sales through this channel.

The B2C distribution channel is projected to register a faster CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. The B2C segment is witnessing a steady rise owing to the growing penetration of major offline and online stores. Companies operating in the market for medical disinfectant wipes, resort to a combination of offline and online distribution models.

Medical Disinfectant Wipes Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for medical disinfectant wipes is characterized by the presence of some large multinational companies with a strong presence across the globe.

Some of the prominent players in the medical disinfectant wipes market include:

3M

The Clorox Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

PDI

Metrex Research

Maxil

Micro-Scientific

Sunshine Global LLC

Crosstex Sanitex

