Africa Mining Chemicals Market Major Competitor and Strategies 2028

Africa Mining Chemicals Industry Overview

The Africa mining chemicals market size is expected to reach USD 960.97 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as the rising demand for minerals, increasing mining activities, and water treatment are likely to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The growing market for metals such as gold, copper, and phosphate is expected to contribute to the product demand over the coming years.

Africa Mining Chemicals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Africa mining chemicals market report based on the ore type, application, and country:

Based on the Ore Type Insights, the market is segmented into Powder Gold, Iron Ore, Copper, Phosphate, Others.

The others segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 65.0% in 2020. The iron ore segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020. This is attributed to the growing utilization of iron ore with fewer impurities in the steel industry. Iron ore helps reduce water usage and improve resource efficiency in mining activities. The growing demand for iron ore in other end-use industries, including wastewater and petroleum, is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Phosphate grinding aids are also used effectively in the cement industry to improve the efficiency of cement. They improve the fineness and help reduce the overall production cost. The demand for phosphate is expected to increase on account of the growing demand from the cement industries across the globe, coupled with the growing phosphate mining activities in South Africa and Morocco.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Mineral Processing, Explosives & Drilling, Water Treatment, Others.

The explosives and drilling application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2020. This is attributed to the growing utilization of mining chemicals in opencast mining operations. The increasing need for minerals and metals is expected to augment the demand for mineral extraction over the coming years. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in Africa over the forecast period.

in opencast mining operations. The increasing need for minerals and metals is expected to augment the demand for mineral extraction over the coming years. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in Africa over the forecast period. As per the World Bank report, the growing role of minerals and metals for a low-carbon future and green energy technologies that are necessary for achieving environmental sustainability is likely to boost the demand for metals and minerals, including zinc, steel, silver, aluminum, copper, lead, lithium , manganese, nickel, silver, indium, molybdenum, and neodymium.

, manganese, nickel, silver, indium, molybdenum, and neodymium. The industry has witnessed a rise in the demand for technologies for processing complex minerals. Techniques for grinding hard rocks into ultrafine sizes, reduction in energy and water consumption, and easy disposal of mine waste have significant importance. These factors are anticipated to fuel the utilization of mining chemicals in mineral processing applications.

Africa Mining Chemicals Country Outlook

South Africa

Ghana

Morocco

DRC

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Tanzania

Mali

Ivory Coast

Sudan

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The African market for mining chemicals is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of multinationals that are engaged in constant research & development activities and local players. Companies such as BASF SE, Ashland, Sasol, and Dow dominate the market due to their global brand presence and extensive product portfolio catering to the respective applications.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Africa mining chemicals market include,

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

DOW

Sasol

Cytec Solvay

Clariant

Shell Chemicals

AECI Mining Chemical

