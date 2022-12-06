Filler Masterbatch Market Expected Growth to 2028 to Guide Trends

Filler Masterbatch Industry Overview

The global filler masterbatch market size is anticipated to reach USD 521.8 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028. The market is anticipated to grow well due to the use of filler masterbatches for providing color variants and imparting other properties to plastic materials used in the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and consumer goods industry across the globe. Calcium carbonate is commonly used as filler in the plastic industry which helps in reducing plastic melting pressure when shaping plastic into product forms.

Filler Masterbatch Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global filler masterbatch market on the basis of carrier polymer, application, end use, and region:

Based on the Carrier Polymer Insights, the market is segmented into Polyethylene and Polypropylene.

The polyethylene segment dominated the market for filler masterbatch and accounted for the largest revenues share of more than 50.0% in 2020. Polyethylene has been widely used as a carrier polymer in automotive, packaging, building and construction, and several other end-use industries. Moreover, the growing popularity of several types of polyethylene, such as High-density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE), and Linear low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE), has resulted in a rising market share of polyethylene as a carrier polymer in the industries as mentioned earlier.

Polypropylene exhibits resistance to high temperatures and strong chemicals. Due to the increased flexibility offered by polypropylene and its excellent mechanical strength, it is gaining traction as a carrier polymer in flexible and rigid packaging applications. Polypropylene sets up quickly in the mold during injection molding, giving polypropylene a position in the injection molding field to produce molded components.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Injection & Blow Molding, Films & Sheets, Tapes, Others.

The injection and blow molding application segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 50.0% in 2020. In injection molding, the filler masterbatch materials are converted into molds of various shapes and sizes to be used in various industries. The automation of operations of injection molding machines has resulted in a consistent quality output of injection molded products.

has resulted in a consistent quality output of injection molded products. Filler masterbatch is commonly used for the production of films and sheets due to the blown film technique. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased safety measures in food packaging to prevent food contamination. Masterbatch provides attractive color options and modifies other properties to attract consumers and lead to more sales conversion. The rising importance of packaging solutions in various industries is expected to increase demand for masterbatch products over the forecast period.

The excellent anti-fibrillation property of masterbatch offers very high stretching in the production of tapes. The fine calcium particles not only reduce the cost of the final product but also give whiteness to the fabric. The development in the agricultural and construction sector is expected to drive the market for raffia tapes, thus propelling the growth of filler masterbatch products used in the manufacturing of packaging bags.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture, Others.

The packaging industry segment dominated the market for filler masterbatch and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 40.0% in 2020. The coronavirus crisis accelerated the already growing e-commerce across developed and developing economies, which drove the demand for packaging applications. Also, the shutdown of restaurants and food courts propelled the demand for packaged food and grocery. Such conditions are expected to be one of the significant factors driving the growth of plastic packaging demand, which, in turn, is projected to fuel the consumption of filler masterbatch over the forecast period.

The building and construction sector across the globe is expected to grow due to urbanization and the growing population. The rise in the building and construction sector is expected to increase the demand for filler masterbatch for manufacturing pipes; tool handle grips, safety gear, transportation containers, construction net, and other interior and exterior construction materials suitable for roofing plumbing, and electrical fittings.

