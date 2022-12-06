U.S. Ketones Market Prediction To 2028 By Region

U.S. Ketones Industry Overview

The U.S. ketones market size is estimated to reach USD 2.71 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to the growing consumption of convenience food and rising health consciousness among consumers.

U.S. Ketones Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. ketones market on the basis of application:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Adhesives, Chemical Manufacturing, Electroplating, Others (Paint, Rubber, Printing, and Pesticides).

The food & beverage segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of more than 5.5% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising demand for nonalcoholic beverages and increasing consumption of frozen dairy products, such as cheese, butter, ice cream , and yogurt, in the U.S.

, and yogurt, in the U.S. The pharmaceuticals application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 26% in 2020. The segment will expand further at a steady growth rate retaining its leading position throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the wide product usage as an excipient in the production of pain-relieving drugs, which are used to treat conditions, such as osteo & rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, back pain, muscle pain, and toothache.

The liver breaks down fats into substances called ketones, which are the by-products of fat metabolism. Being on a diet puts the body on ketosis. Ketosis burns fats at a very high rate. Ketone supplements mimic the ketosis process, thereby reducing body fat. Thus, increasing cases of obesity in the country are anticipated to boost the demand for ketone supplements, thereby boosting the segment growth.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Large-scale companies are focusing on investments in research & development activities to develop innovative products and to widen their product application areas. In addition, the companies have adopted other strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, to expand their businesses.

Some of the prominent players operating in the U.S. ketones market include,

BASF SE

Ineos

KetoLogic

Perfect Keto

KetoneAid

Sapien Products LLC

Boli LLC

KetÅnd LLC

Zenwise

Limitless Venture Group, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Ketones Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.