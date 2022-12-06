U.S. Mass Notification Systems Market Size, End-use and Country Outlook By 2028

U.S. Mass Notification Systems Industry Overview

The U.S. mass notification systems market size is estimated to reach USD 4.43 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adoption of technology by educational institutions could contribute to the growth of the Mass Notification System (MNS) market in the U.S. The lack of regulations concerning mass notification systems is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

U.S. Mass Notification Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. mass notification system market based on component, organization size, solution, deployment, application, and vertical:

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services.

The hardware segment held the largest market share of over 65% in 2020. Hardware components perform a crucial role in the execution of mass notification. The hardware segment covers a wide range of devices required to deploy the software. The increasing adoption of managed notification systems across hospitals and medical facilities and the growing implementation of IP-based notification devices are expected to favor the growth of the hardware segment over the forecast period.

The software segment held the second-largest market share. The software helps impart compatibility and interoperability to notification hardware. The adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud-based services for notification systems is expected to boost the demand for associated software to ensure the compatibility of devices and operating systems for various applications.

Based on the Organization Size Insights, the market is segmented into Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) and Large Enterprise.

The large enterprise segment held the largest market share of over 65% in 2020. Employees of large enterprises often work from remote locations. This encourages such enterprises to adopt mass notification systems to ensure employee safety in case of any emergency. Large organizations must also be prepared for major critical events and employ a mode of communicating that reaches a diversified audience across all regions rapidly.

Large corporate networks and multiple incidents are the primary factors driving the adoption of mass notification systems among large enterprises. Vast funds and willingness to invest in new technologies to expand their business make large enterprises the leading adopters of mass notification systems. Moreover, large enterprises have a more complex IT infrastructure and a larger number of employees compared to small and medium-sized enterprises, heightening the risks related to hardware and software.

Based on the Solution Insights, the market is segmented into Wide-area Solution, In-building Solution and Distributed Recipient Solutions.

The in-building solution segment held the largest market share of over 60% in 2020. These solutions use visual signaling, voice communication, and other communication methods to provide instructions and information to occupants inside and outside of a building. These systems also offer precise details on the actions and directions to be followed.

Wide-area solutions help notify the target audience by broadcasting live, pre-recorded, intelligible voice messages and tones covering large geographic areas. Wide area alerting systems are suitable for spaces that extend beyond the building interior to outdoor grounds, connecting pathways, parking lots, or a campus environment. Wide-area systems with high-powered speakers can be used to enhance the range of an auditory alert. Wide-area MNS systems are becoming increasingly technologically advanced.

Based on the Deployment Insights, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-premise.

The on-premise segment held the largest market share of over 75% in 2020. Mass notification systems for manufacturing plants and industrial avenues are usually deployed on-premises. Due to the use of machine learning, IT devices, sensors, and a variety of other devices, organizations generate vast volumes of data.

The on-premises deployment option allows businesses to ingest data into their databases, ensuring data protection. The on-premises deployment mode is used to alert individual employees, update contact information, and secure personal data and devices, such as computers, laptops, and smartphones. Through on-premise deployment, end-use organizations are responsible for maintaining the solution and all its related processes.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Integrated Public Alert & Warning, Interoperable Emergency Communication and Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery.

The business continuity and disaster recovery segment held the largest market share of over 60% in 2020. Business continuity and disaster recovery are two closely connected practices that help organizations continue their operations in the event of a crisis. BCDRs help reduces the impact of outages and other disturbances on business operations. BCDR policies allow organizations to quickly recover from a disaster, lower the risk of data loss and reputational damage, and improve processes while reducing the likelihood of an emergency.

The interoperable emergency communication segment held the second-largest share in 2020. The demand for interoperable emergency communication systems is high as they allow emergency response agencies to communicate with one another via communication networks to share voice and data on-demand, in real-time, as needed and allowed. The public dissemination of messages is a critical component of good disaster management, which is driving the demand for interoperable emergency communication solutions globally.

Based on the Vertical Insights, the market is segmented into Corporate, Education, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Aerospace & Defense, Government, Others.

The education segment held the largest market share of over 20% in 2020. Mass notification systems allow people to send an endless number of messages to the audience over various channels, including voice, text, email, mobile app push notifications, social media, and any number of bespoke channels.

allow people to send an endless number of messages to the audience over various channels, including voice, text, email, mobile app push notifications, social media, and any number of bespoke channels. Other segments include IT and Telecom, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics. Ambient noise and other distractions can make it difficult to quickly warn everyone in a production facility during an emergency. When an emergency occurs, manufacturing facilities can use existing sensors and equipment to inform the staff. Vendors in the mass notification systems market offer a choice of audio and visual output devices to ensure that the message is received.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Strategic mergers and acquisitions and partnerships are estimated to be the most effective ways for market players to gain quick access into emerging markets.

Some of the prominent players operating in the U.S. mass notification systems market include,

Blackberry Ltd.

Eaton

Honeywell International Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

OnSolve

Blackboard Inc.

Everbridge Inc.

Desktop Alert Inc.

Singlewire Software LLC

HipLink

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Mass Notification Systems Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.