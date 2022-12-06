The Village at Colbert Park Offers Student Apartments and Townhomes

Savoy, Illinois, 2022-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — The Village at Colbert Park is pleased to announce that they offer student apartments and townhomes for individuals attending the University of Illinois. The off-campus housing complex allows students to enjoy an independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus.

The Village at Colbert Park allows students to choose from various floorplans in apartment and townhouse layouts. Residents can select one, two, three, and four-bedroom units to live alone or share with friends or other students through the roommate matching program. Each student signs an independent contract with a per-person rental rate for peace of mind. Rent for each unit includes furnishings, Internet access, water and sewer, trash disposal, in-unit laundry, and parking.

The Village at Colbert Park provides a comfortable lifestyle for students with various amenities available on the property. These features include a 24-hour fitness center, a yoga studio, and a business center. The complex is pet-friendly and offers a dog park and biking paths for exercise. Social events throughout the year are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the student apartments and townhomes can find out more by visiting The Village at Colbert Park website or calling 1-217-281-0333.

About The Village at Colbert Park: The Village at Colbert Park is an off-campus housing community offering spacious apartments and townhomes for individuals attending the University of Illinois. The community is close to campus and offers everything required to give students a comfortable, independent lifestyle. Students pay a per-person rental rate to eliminate concerns about roommates who can’t pay their share.

