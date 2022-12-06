University House Fayetteville Lets Students Live Independently

Fayetteville, Arkansas, 2022-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — University House Fayetteville is pleased to announce that they let students live independent lifestyles while remaining close to campus. The off-campus housing community features spacious apartments for individuals attending the University of Arkansas.

University House Fayetteville is more than a place to call home. They offer spacious apartments with various floorplans, such as studio and one-bedroom apartments for students who wish to live solo and two and four-bedroom units to share with friends or other students through the roommate matching program. Each student pays a per-person rental rate that includes furnishings, Internet access, water and sewer, valet trash service, and in-unit laundry. Reserved parking is available for an additional monthly fee.

University House Fayetteville is a student-oriented community with features that make student living more enjoyable. Residents can take advantage of amenities like a 24-hour fitness center, an indoor golf simulator, a theater room, a resort-style swimming pool, volleyball courts, horseshoe pits, an outdoor kitchen, and more. Social events are open to residents and their friends, and pets are welcome in some apartments.

Anyone interested in learning about an independent student lifestyle close to campus can find out more by visiting the University House Fayetteville website or calling 1-479-935-4111.

About University House Fayetteville: University House Fayetteville is an off-campus housing community for individuals attending the University of Arkansas. The complex features comfortable apartments with plenty of amenities to allow students to enjoy an independent lifestyle. Students can live with friends or meet new people with a per-person rental rate that ensures no issues with roommates who can’t pay rent.

Company: University House Fayetteville

Address: 1801 W. Diamond Drive

City: Fayetteville

State: AR

Zip code: 72701

Telephone number: 1-479-935-4111