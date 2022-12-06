Global Drone Motor Market Is Projected To Surpass A $7.3 Billion Market Valuation By 2030

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The global drone motor market was valued at US$738 million in 2019 and is expected to surpass US$7.3 billion during the forecast period (2020-2030). Multi-rotor drones are expected to be the most lucrative, accounting for more than three quarters of the total demand in the global drone motor market. Different retail and logistics companies around the world are formulating different ways to test drone delivery services and drone delivery systems to solve the problem of “last mile” deliveries.

Currently, deliveries of drones and robots are not as far-fetched as they might seem, and many companies are expected to integrate these in the future, opening up growth opportunities for drone engine manufacturers. However, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the drone motor market. Demand for drone motors is expected to decrease in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. A nifty CAGR of 28.4% is forecast for the drone motor market

Key Findings of the Drone Motor market study:

The global drone motor market is estimated to create an absolute $100+ opportunity, growing 12x from 2020 to 2030.

The multi-rotor segment is expected to surpass the market valuation of ~$104 billion by the end of 2030.

Brushless DC drone motors are considered to be the most lucrative motor type in the global drone motor market, which is expected to reach 389 BPS over the forecast duration.

South Asia is expected to grow 1.2 times faster than East Asia. Additionally, it is estimated that North America will account for a large portion of the demand pie by the end of the forecast period.

Overall, it is estimated that the power segments below 50W and 50W to 200W will account for about 60% of the total value opportunities created by the end of the forecast period.

Some of the leading players in the drone motors market include: Nidec Group, Parrot Drone SAS, Faulhaber Group, Sunnysky Motors, Align Corp. Ltd, X-Team RC, Hobbymate, EMAX US Inc., FPV Model. Well-known manufacturers are focusing on strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market presence and ensure their production capacities can meet the increasing demand from healthcare and retail during the current pandemic.

