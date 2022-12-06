Demand For Hydraulic Elevator Components Is Experiencing Substantial Push by 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ —

East Asia currently accounts for a majority of elevator components being consumed, followed by Europe. This is owing to the fact that a sizeable share of skyscraper construction around the world is happening in China. As of 2020, China has 13 of the world’s tallest buildings. China is followed by South Korea, which at the moment, has one of the world’s tallest buildings at 555 meters.

East Asia is followed by the Middle East & Africa, owing to rapid conversion of the oil-based economy of MEA countries into tourism and service-based economies. This is best exemplified by the UAE, which has the world’s tallest building – the Burj Khalifa, at 828 meters. These high-rise buildings are prime consumers of sophisticated elevator systems, in turn, driving the requirement of elevator components.

Adding to this, developed nations are investing huge amounts to replace or repair existing elevators with newer elevator components so as to comply with the latest energy efficiency norms.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Component Elevator Shafts Elevator Landing Doors Elevator Motors & Elevator Lift Motor Rooms Elevator Machine Drives Elevator Tension Pulleys (per Piece) Elevator Controllers & Indicators Elevator Brakes Elevator Counterweight Frames Elevator Counterweight Guide Rails Elevator Car Guide Rails Elevator Speed Governors (Bidirectional) Elevator Counterweight and Car Buffers Elevator Sensors Elevator Lift Cars Others

By Elevator Technology Hydraulic Elevators Conventional Hydraulic Elevators Hole-Less Hydraulic Elevators Roped Hydraulic Elevators Traction Elevators Geared Traction Elevators Gear-Less Traction Elevators Machine-room-less Elevators Pneumatic Elevators

By Load Capacity Below 650 kg 650 kg- 1,000 kg 1,000 kg- 1,600 kg 1,600 kg- 2,500 kg 2,500 kg- 5,000 kg Above 5,000 kg

By Speed Less than 1 m/s Between 1 to 3 m/s Between 4 to 6 m/s Between 7 to 10 m/s Above 10 m/s

By End-use Application Elevators for Passengers Elevators for Freight

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Key Companies Profiled

Adams Elevator Equipment Company (Schindler Holding AG)

Avire Ltd (Halma plc.)

Böhnke & Partner GmbH

DMG

Elevator Equipment Corporation (EECO)

Elevator Products Corporation

EMI / Porta Inc.,

Fermator Group

GAL Manufacturing Corp.

Hans & Jos. Kronenberg GmbH

Hissmekano AB

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The elevator component market is anticipated to grow 2.4X from 2021 to 2031.

Motor components hold a major chunk equivalent to one-third of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of about US$ 8.8 Bn during 2021-2031.

Among the elevator technology types, hydraulic elevators accounted for the most demand in 2020, and are set to gain around 72.9 BPS in market share by 2031.

By load capacity, the 650 Kg -1,000 Kg segment is expected to account for the highest consumption of elevator components during the forecast period, and create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 12.8 Bn during 2021-2031.

Among the end-use applications, passenger elevators has been the fastest growing segment, owing to rapid proliferation of multi-storey buildings in the past decade, and it is expected to grow 2.4X in market value by 2031.

Among the regions considered, East Asia is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 35 Bn by 2031.

