Shandong, China, 2022-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — On November 30, 2022 Dialogue with Shandong-Conference on Israel Shandong Industrial Cooperation and Exchanges, jointly sponsored by CCPIT Shandong, Foreign Affairs Office of Shandong Provincial People’s Government, Shandong Provincial Department of Agriculture, Shandong Provincial Health Committee and the Embassy of Israel in China, was successfully held in Jinan.

Mr. Meng Xiangdong, President of CCPIT Shandong, Mr. Yuval Abraham Woks, Deputy Ambassador of the Embassy of Israel in China, Mr. Xi Yan, Councilor of Shandong Provincial Government and President of Shandong Medical Association, Mr. Sun Yebao, Deputy Director of Foreign Affairs Office of Shandong Provincial People’s Government, and Mr. Ilan Maor, president of Israel China Chamber of Commerce attended and delivered speeches online and offline.

Meng said Shandong is a major province in China which is open to the outside world, it has great economic potential and strong innovation vitality, and is a key hub and important gateway for China-Israel cooperation and exchanges. Shandong has a long-term friendly economic and trade cooperation with Israel. This activity will focus on agricultural science and technology and medical medicine life science and technology to carry out extensive exchanges. We hope that enterprises of both sides can make good use of this activity platform to fully communicate, seize the opportunity, mutual benefit and win-win situation, and work together to create a new situation of cooperation.

Yuval said in his speech that the economies of Israel and China have reached a stage of complementarity and the Israeli government is making every effort to build trade and investment relations with China. Shandong and Israel have a lot in common, both attach great importance to the development of agriculture and medical care. It is hoped that enterprises of both sides can establish new business links on the basis of deepening existing cooperative relations.

Ilan said that China is a global industrial leader and Israel is a global industrial technology inventor. Today’s conference is an opportunity for Chinese and Israeli companies to exchange ideas and learn from each other, which will help deepen bilateral relations and achieve win-win cooperation.

Two supporting activities, “Agricultural Science and Technology Matching Conference” and “Medical, Pharmaceutical and Life Science Matching Conference” were also held at the same time. More than 110 Chinese and Israeli enterprises have conducted nearly 200 one-on-one online negotiations, helping enterprises from both sides to have “zero-distance” communication, which has been praised by both Chinese and Israeli enterprises.