Electric Bed Market Size to Hit USD 3.80 Billion by 2027 | Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast

Industry Overview

The global Electric Bed Market size is expected to reach USD 3.80 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2027. The increasing number of accident cases across the globe, the growing geriatric population, the rising number of surgical procedures globally, and the recent outbreak of COVID-19 are the key factors driving the market.

The number of road accidents is rapidly increasing, leading to a rise in the need for electric beds in hospitals and clinics. For instance, according to the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), around 20.00 to 50.00 million people are injured or disabled every year. Road traffic accidents are the 9th leading cause of death worldwide. ASIRT also reported that in the U.S., more than 37,000 people die in road accidents per year and around 2.35 million are injured or disabled. In some cases, road accidents require immediate surgery and care, and thus in such cases, an electric bed is one of the essential requirements.

Electric Bed Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global electric bed market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Semi-automatic Electric Bed and Fully Automatic Electric Bed

The semi-automatic electric bed segment held the largest share of 57.40% in 2020 and is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

The fully automatic electric bed segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into General Bed, Intensive Care Bed, Bariatric Bed, Birthing Bed, and Others

The general beds segment held the largest share of 28.55% in 2020.

The intensive care beds segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The rising number of accident cases and surgeries across the globe are promoting the segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Reproductive Care Centers, Dentistry, and Others

The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of 38.00% in 2020. The increasing cases of chronic wounds and cancer and the rising number of hospital admissions are the major factors fueling the segment growth.

The reproductive care centers segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Electric Bed Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The companies are constantly making efforts to commercialize electric beds across the globe by emphasizing the benefits of the products and launching products with innovative features.

Some prominent players in the global Electric Bed market include:

Arjo

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Paramount Bed Co., LTD.

Invacare Corporation

Stryker

Malvestio Spa

LINET

Gendron Inc.

Midmark India Pvt. Ltd.

