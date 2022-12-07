Future Electronics Begins Annual Food, Toy and Clothing Drive for Charity

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, kicked off the annual food, toy and clothing drive on Friday December 2, 2022 at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

The collection is part of Future Electronics’ annual Spirit of the Holidays campaign, a series of charitable activities to benefit those in need.

Employees are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items, new and gently used toys and clothing during the collection drive. On December 16, all the items that have been collected will be donated to the West Island Mission.

To learn more about the company’s community initiatives, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

###