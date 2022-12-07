Isophytol Market Set to Witness Explosive Growth by 2030

United State, New York, 2022-DEC-7— /EPR Network/The global isophytol market was valued at USD 470.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 588.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8from 2021 to 2027Isophytol is a specialty chemical primarily used to synthesize tocopherol acetate and an aroma ingredient in cosmetic and personal care productsIt is a fragrance ingredient used in several fragrant compoundsTypical applications include fine fragrances, shampoos, toilet soaps, household cleaners and detergents, and decorative cosmeticsIt is a poorly watersoluble organic compound, a clear oily liquid at room temperatureIt is terpenoid alcohol that is biosynthesized by some plants or via chemical synthesisIt synthesizes vitamins E and K1, fragrance and cosmetics ingredients, and a flavor compound.

Isophytol as a flavoring agent, fragrance agent, and intermediate in vitamin supplements are the major drivers currently driving the Isophytol market demandIsophytol is incorporated into fragrances to produce perfumes, lotions, shampoos, and creamsThe use of fragrance in personal care products is a neverending trend and continues to maintain the demand for IsophytolVitaminE is made from Isophytol and has various end uses such as dietary supplements, animal feed, cosmetics, and functional foodThe number of skincare products incorporating vitamin E has increased in recent years due to its ability for cell repair and antioxidation properties on human skinThough, new regulations in the fragrance industry will hamper the growth of the global Isophytol market during the forecast periodThe International Fragrance Association is the global representative body of the fragrance industry and has included Isophytol in its transparency list.

In May 2020, it issued restrictions and specifications on some fragrance ingredientsIf applied to Isophytol, such restrictions will reduce its demand in its enduse applications, thus hampering the Isophytol market growthDemand for aroma ingredients such as Isophytol is expected to grow during the forecast period due to growing use in emerging economiesThe market is still evolving and will offer opportunities for market players to capture regional market shareFurthermore, the demand for vitamin Erich products in the food & beverage and feed manufacturers will benefit from the uptake of Isophytol.

COVID19 Impact on the Global Isophytol

COVID19 has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe, with the WHO declaring it a public health emergency on March 11th, 2020Major economies suffering from the COVID19 crises include France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Norway, and GermanyIsophytol is primarily used in cosmetics, industrial, personal care, and supplements have declined the growth rateMany countries’ economies have suffered due to the shutdown of various businesses, particularly transportation and supply chainsBecause there is no development owing to the lockout, demand for the product has been hamperedDuring the COVID19 pandemic, the chemical industry’s development will likely be hampered by a demandsupply mismatch, interruptions in raw material procurement, and price instability.

Due to a scarcity of resources in various parts of the world, the COVID19 epidemic has negatively impacted the manufacturing and industrial industriesThe industry’s top players are concerned about its prospects and rethink their strategies to meet the challengeThe rise in awareness about health issues is one of the factors propelling the Isophytol market throughout the forecast periodIncreasing use of sterilizing solutions due to the coronavirus epidemic is also driving demand for the overall industryA positive perspective on bleaching products will boost demand for Isophytol.

Global Isophytol Market Dynamics

DriversIncrease in demand for personal care products

Isophytol, as an aroma ingredient, is being used in all personal care products, ranging from soap, perfumes to shampoos and skincare productsCurrently, the personal care industry is expected to grow at a significant rateConsumers in countries like India are becoming more experimental in product preferences, thus allowing manufacturers to develop and launch new productsThe consumption of medicated personal care products and vitamin supplements has surged globally, thus leading to more uptake of vitamin E and vitamin KThis trend benefits the Isophytol marketThe personal care industry is expected to witness growth due to increasing disposable incomes and improved lifestylesIn addition, product differentiation based on gender has opened up a new product segmentBeauty products catering to men have led to a multibillion mens care industryRising awareness toward personal hygiene is seen as a driving factor for this industry.

RestraintsConsumer preference toward natural vitamin E over synthetic vitamin E

Vitamin E is the source of feeding material for dairy cows, which will boost the immune responseAlso, when the dairy cows are fed grass, it enhances their milk production consisting of vitamin E, providing additional nourishmentIn addition, researchers at Aarhus University, Denmark, studied the effect of feeding natural vitamin E over synthetic vitamin EAccording to the study, dairy cow favors natural vitamin E over synthetic vitamin ESynthetic vitamin E contains raw material named alphatocopherol (αTocopherol), produced from condensation isophytol, a C20 Alcohol, along with trimethylhydroquinoneThus, it is expected to change the preference of consumers or endusers toward the utilization of natural vitamin E over synthetic one, resulting in hampering the market’s growth during the analyzed time frame.

Furthermore, a rise in awareness toward the use of natural products in cosmetics and personal care applications such as natural vitamin E in perfumes, soaps, detergents, and others, is also expected to hamper the growth of the Isophytol market globally in the upcoming years.

OpportunitiesHigh Growth Potential From Emerging Economies

In emerging countries such as Vietnam, Argentina, South Africa, and Nigeria, the demand for cosmetic products will offer fresh opportunities for the Isophytol marketRising awareness toward personal care and hygiene globally will benefit the fragrance industryAn increase in disposable incomes and a rise in the young population are expected to increase consumer products’ demandAnticipating this future demand, manufacturers of fragrance ingredients and aromatic products could increase their production capabilities.

The herbal segment, by fragrance type, is projected to account for the largest market share

On the basis of fragrance type, the global isophytol market is categorized into floral, herbal, and othersThe herbal segment dominated the isophytol market, garnering the highest market share of 52.6in 2020, and is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast periodThe herbal fragrance is used for herbal cosmetic products and has an earthy aromaThe increasing popularity of cosmetic products based on herbal ingredients has increased the demand for this fragranceOrganic fragrances and perfume for sensitive skin that smell as nice as your favorite scent might be hard to findHowever, finding an organic fragrance to complement your arsenal of organic beauty products is essential for those with extremely sensitive skin who may be allergic to perfume or want to use only natural skincare and need help deciding on a perfume that fits their high ethical standardsOrganic fragrances are free of chemicals, pesticides, and toxins, which can cause skin irritation and environmental harm.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global isophytol market has been segmented across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaGlobally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 4.6% in the global isophytol market during the forecast periodThe increasing scarcity of medications in various nations is driving the expansion of the pharmaceutical market in AsiaPacificCountries like India, Indonesia, and China are booming thanks to a growing middle class spending more on health and is more conscious of chronic ailmentsFurthermore, the aging population and impending expiry of patented drugs are also driving the marketHowever, the market’s expansion is hampered by inadequate R&D funding by developingcountry governmentsIn AsiaPacific, shortages of crucial medications and drugs are becoming more commonThis places a strain on healthcare systems, resulting in higher expenses and a risk to patients’ health.

After the Asia Pacific, Europe is the fastestgrowing region with a CAGR of 3.5during the forecast period, 20212027Increased packaged food consumption, development of the food and beverage industry, and rising demand for healthy food are mostly due to changing lifestyles, rising demand for flavorprofiled nutritious meals with creative flavor profiles, and an influential desire for new exotic and ethnic foods cuisines is boosting the demand for food additivesFurthermore, with the rising preference for premiumquality products, the demand for food additives is increasing, thus increasing the demand for isophytol in the food additives sector.

Key Market Players

The global isophytol market is highly consolidated, with only a few companies holding significant market share, including Antylia Scientific, Augustus Oils Ltd., BASF SE, Biosynth Carbosynth, Haihang Industry, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry CoLtd., Merck KGaA, Molekula Group, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Vigon International, IncThese companies have used a variety of techniques to increase their market share or maintain their dominancePlayers such as BASF SE and Biosynth Carbosynth have used acquisition and merger as their primary tactics.

Recent Developments

  • In May 2019, Biosynth merged with Carbosynth to enhance its position in the fine chemical marketCarbosynth is a leader in carbohydrate chemistry, and on the other hand, Biosynth has experience with enzyme substrates and chemiluminescencebased compoundsWith this merger, both companies are expected to strengthen their product portfolio.
  • In September 2019, BASF SE acquired Isobionics, which is in aroma biotech innovationAnd also, the company partners with Conagen, which is engaged in biotechnology researchWith the expertise of Isobionics and Conagen, BASF SE enters into natural F&F ingredientsBASF intended to enhance its technology for biotechbased aroma ingredients by combining its R&D excellence and broad market access to Isobionics and ConagenWith this acquisition and partnership, the company enhanced its product portfolio with natural ingredients such as vanillin, nootkatone, and valencene.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What is the market size by various segmentation of the isophytol by region and its respective countries?
  • What are the customer buying behavior, key takeaways, and Porter’s 5 forces of the isophytol market?
  • What are the key opportunities and trends for manufacturers involved in the isophytol supply chain?
  • What are the fundamental dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challengesof the market?
  • What and how regulations, schemes, patents, and policies are impacting the growth of the market?
  • What are the upcoming technological solutions influencing market trends? How will existing companies adapt to the new change in technology?
  • The market player positioning, top winning strategies by years, company product developments, and launches will be?
  • How has COVID19 impacted the demand and sales of isophytol in the global market? Also, the expected BPS drop or rise count of the market and market predicted recovery period.
  • Detailed analysis of the competitors and their latest launch, and what are the prominent startups introduced in the target market? Also, detailed company profiling of 25leading and prominent companies in the market

