Soul Opens a New Store Celebrating Womanhood and Female First Approach in Jaipur

SOUL- Spirit of Unconditional Love with the feminine spirit, a home-grown footwear label based out of Jaipur, opens their new store in Jaipur

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, 2022-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — SOUL- Spirit Of Unconditional Love with the feminine spirit is a home-grown footwear label based out of Jaipur, that aims at women empowerment and transforming the way footwear is perceived. Soul opens a new footwear store in Jaipur celebrating womanhood and female first approach. The opening of the store was attended by guests and influencers who are new age icons and entrepreneurs. Guests included Celebrities and Entrepreneurs from fashion and sports such as International Squash Player Surbhi Misra. They have a combined reach of more than 1Million followers on Instagram.

Soul`s ideology stems from the belief that love for self and others should be the base of every step that one takes. The footwear range is designed to radiate that philosophy and aims to make the world a better place especially for its female audience. They have over 60 designs that are being launched for various occasions. The brand believes in providing designs that exemplify elegance in harmony with comfort.

“Jaipur is the hub for clothes and jewellery, the city almost has a cult following for its boutiques and showrooms. But what about footwear? If one is looking for a pair that takes you from day to night, this store spoils you for choice!” Says Himanshu the founder who is a serial entrepreneur and a travel enthusiast. He assures SOUL has got this covered!

The opening of the store was attended by guests and influencers who are new age icons and entrepreneurs and have a combined reach of more than 1Million followers on Instagram. Guests included Celebrities and Entrepreneurs from fashion and sports such as International Squash Player Surbhi Misra.

From the structure of the store to its history, the store is more than just a showroom. The building was made in pre-independent India and has a story in every corner. The layout is the same as it was and the rooms have a character of their own, with different expressions of SOUL’s philosophy. When one walks into the experiential store, one sees art everywhere. The shoes are displayed not in an ordinary manner but like art in a museum. It is as though the shoes have a soul that converses with the customer, and lifts their life force and energy. There’s a lounge area where customers can sit, relax, unwind, and share stories all while indulging in a little shopping spree.

SOUL engages the audience in 4 ways: physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. The first one is a direct manifestation of the footwear, but Himanshu explains the other three. Store owner Himanshu along with subject experts also curates self-development and entrepreneurial workshops aimed at the female customer and audience. This is a holistic approach to a traditional business which will delight the souls.

About SOUL

SOUL stands for the Spirit of Unconditional Love. Unconditional love for us translates to embracing ourselves and celebrating the people we are growing into. As a company, we aim to bring you comfort and confidence in a range of stylish footwear that is suited for every occasion. From meetings to martinis, we are the ones you can rely on, to ensure you stay on your feet, happy. Inspiration is all around and we are perpetually inspired to create and bring you the best. Our soles are cruelty-free, vegan and made with love.